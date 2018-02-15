What have we here! Amy Schumer surprised fans when she announced Thursday that she got married to her boyfriend, chef Chris Fischer.

The comedienne took to Instagram to post a variety of wedding photos with the caption, "Yup."

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

A representative for Schumer, 36, had no additional comment.

The couple enjoyed a private beachside ceremony in Malibu, California, on Tuesday, reports People magazine. Photos shared on Schumer's Instagram account show her friend Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance.

News of Schumer's wedding comes just days after she went public with her relationship with Fischer, 37, on social media.

She posted a photo kissing him while enjoying the photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party.

This is the first marriage for both Schumer and Fischer.