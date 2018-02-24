Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed that she dropped out of middle school at 14 to pursue her acting career.

The Oscar winner said in an interview with "60 Minutes" that she "never felt very smart" until she began reading film scripts.

"I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated," she said.

Jennifer Lawrence says she dropped out of middle school. The Oscar-winning actress tells Bill Whitaker she didn't want anything getting in the way of her career. Sunday on 60 Minutes.https://t.co/BgAj4TcRiV pic.twitter.com/MjzH5Bgu8d — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 23, 2018

Lawrence, 27, said that she doesn't regret giving up on school.

"No. I really don't. I wanted to forge my own path," the "Red Sparrow" actress continued. "I found what I wanted to do and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it."

She added, "Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career."

Lawrence's decision paid off. The actress became the second-youngest actress to win a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2012 film, "Silver Linings Playbook". Lawrence is also the youngest person to have four Oscar nominations total.