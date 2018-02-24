Jennifer Lawrence revealed she dropped out of school at 14, said she 'never felt very smart'

Feb 24, 2018, 11:31 AM ET
PHOTO: Jennifer Lawrence in the press room during the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal Albert Hall, Feb. 18, 2018 in London.Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence in the press room during the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal Albert Hall, Feb. 18, 2018 in London.

Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed that she dropped out of middle school at 14 to pursue her acting career.

The Oscar winner said in an interview with "60 Minutes" that she "never felt very smart" until she began reading film scripts.

"I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated," she said.

Jennifer Lawrence calls 'revealing dress in the cold' controversy 'utterly ridiculous'

Jennifer Lawrence says Amy Schumer's 'sudden' wedding was 'beautiful'

Lawrence, 27, said that she doesn't regret giving up on school.

"No. I really don't. I wanted to forge my own path," the "Red Sparrow" actress continued. "I found what I wanted to do and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it."

She added, "Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career."

Lawrence's decision paid off. The actress became the second-youngest actress to win a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2012 film, "Silver Linings Playbook". Lawrence is also the youngest person to have four Oscar nominations total.

Comments