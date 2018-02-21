Jennifer Lawrence calls 'revealing dress in the cold' controversy 'utterly ridiculous'

Feb 21, 2018, 2:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons during the Red Sparrow photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on Feb.20, 2018 in London.PlayJohn Phillips/Getty Images
A photo of Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing black dress outside -- while surrounded by her bundled-up male co-stars -- at a "Red Sparrow" photocall in London is being labeled as "sexist" by fans online.

But Lawrence doesn’t see it that way.

The actress posted a message on Facebook in response to the “controversy.”

“This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended,” she wrote. “That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

She continued, “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward.”

Lawrence, 27, added that it’s only creating “silly distractions” from real issues.

“Get a grip people,” she concluded. “Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

PHOTO: Jennifer Lawrence during the Red Sparrow photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on Feb. 20, 2018 in London.John Phillips/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence during the 'Red Sparrow' photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on Feb. 20, 2018 in London.

