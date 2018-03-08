'Jessica Jones' season 2 drops: What you need to know

Netflix released new episodes of "Jessica Jones" today and if you haven't seen the action-packed first season yet, don't sweat it.

According to the official tease from the streaming service, season 2 will focus on our heroine tangling "with more ghosts from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious, superstrong killer."

But what happened last season and in the superhero team-up show, "The Defenders?"

Here's what you need to know. (Spoilers from season 1)

Jessica and Trish

When we first met Jessica, we just knew she had super strength, was a bit of an alcoholic and worked as a private investigator. She lost her parents when she was young and was adopted into a family and becomes sisters with Trish Walker, a former child star, who now works as a radio host.

Jessica became distant after she was kidnapped and forced to do the bidding of a psychotic villain with mind control powers named Kilgrave. Understandably, Jessica suffers from PTSD and depression after an event like this.

This also made her distant from Trish, who would do anything to get her sister back and does.

Kilgrave

David Tennant stars as Kilgrave, a villain with mind control powers, who is in love with Jessica, but for some reason has lost the ability to control her.

The interaction between Kilgrave and Jessica is one of push and pull as he tries to get her back, while she tries to stop him from killing people. See the problem here?

Luke Cage

We also meet Luke in season 1 as he's trying to get over the death of his wife, whom Jessica actually killed under Kilgrave's control. She's broken up about it as well, but begins an affair with Luke, until he finds out about his wife.

Later Luke, who also has super strength and impenetrable skin, is forced to fight Jessica under Kilgrave's control, but eventually is released after a huge battle and some time with nurse Claire. (That's a longer story for another time.) They both live to fight another day.

How season 1 ends

Season 1 ends with Jessica tricking Kilgrave, then eventually snapping his neck. She thinks he's dead, but he's listed as a character for season 2, so who really knows?

She also works for and with famed lawyer Jeri Hogarth, which will come into play in "Defenders," as Hogarth helps to unite her with Daredevil, Cage and Iron Fist.

Defenders

Now, this is a show all unto itself, but in this series Cage and Jones squash their beef and leave things as friends. Why is this important? Well, in the books, Jones and Cage are married and have kids together. So, expect to see him at some point this season. We hope!