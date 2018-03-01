Series premieres, original films and cult classics are just some of the fare streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon this month.

On Netflix, "Marvel's Jessica Jones" is back for a second season, along with Drew Barrymore’s "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events." There are also new installments of "The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale" and David Letterman’s "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai."

Original films include "Flint Town," about the Flint, Michigan, police department in the aftermath of the water crisis, and "Roxane Roxane," a biopic about hip hop legend Roxanne Shanté.

On Hulu, there are plenty of cult classics to choose from, including "Dirty Dancing and its sequel "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights." Also premiering is "March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step," the sequel to the popular 2005 Oscar-winning documentary by filmmaker Luc Jacquet, featuring narrator Morgan Freeman.

Lastly, on Amazon, films such as "The Nut Job 2" "The Blue Lagoon" and "Bad News Bears" are also available. Subscribers can also purchase new releases including "The Greatest Showman" and "All the Money in the World."

Here's the full list:

Netflix

30021 Thunder: Season 12307: Winter’s DreamAdel Karam: Live from BeirutAdventurelandAlgo Muy GordoAlpha and OmegaBattle DroneBeerfestCasinoCruel IntentionsCruel Intentions 2Cruel Intentions 3DeathgripForgetting Sarah MarshallGhostbustersGhostbusters IIGridiron GangGuess WhoHostageI Am Number FourI Now Pronounce You Chuck and LarryJackass: Number TwoLand Gold WomenLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth YearMartian ChildMoonPeople Like UsRevolutionary RoadStuart Little 3: Call of the WildThe Brothers GrimmThe Bucket ListThe DescentThe Descent: Part 2The ExperimentThe Fifth EstateThe GiftThe Lazarus ProjectTrue to the GameUntraceableUp in the AirWet Hot American SummerWomen at War 1939-1945

B: The Beginning: Season 1Flint TownGirls Incarcerated: Season 1Ladies FirstLes AffamésMalena Pichot: Estupidez ComplejaNatalia Valdebenito: El EspecialVoltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

Expedition ChinaThe Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Episode 3

F the Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1

Borderline: Season 1For the Love of BenjiGad Elmaleh: American Dream

Aftershock

Bad Guys: Vile City (Season 1)Ladies FirstMarvel’s Jessica Jones (Season 2)

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1Collateral: Limited SeriesLove: Season 3My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala YousafzaiNailed It: Season 1The OutsiderTrolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

Septiembre un Llanto en Silencio

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood BowlTroy: The Odyssey

Children of the Whales: Season 1Ricky Gervais: HumanityStretch Armstrong: The BreakoutTerrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated MoviePower Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1Tabula Rasa: Season 1The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

BenjiEdha: Season 1On My Block: Season 1Spirit Riding Free: Season 4Take Your PillsThe Legacy of a Whitetail Deer HunterWild Wild Country: Season 1

In Search of Fellini

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for JusticeThe Standups: Season 2

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Alexa & Katie: Season 1Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2Game Over, Man!Layla M.Requiem: Season 1Roxanne RoxanneSanta Clarita Diet: Season 2SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1The Mechanism: Season 1

Red Trees

Men on a Mission

50 First DatesLittle WomenNever Back Down 2: The BeatdownThe Art of War

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2First MatchHappy AnniversaryMiraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1Rapture: Season 1Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección NaturalThe TitanTrailer Park Boys: Season 12Trump: An American Dream: Season 1

Let Me In

Hulu

Ask This Old House: Complete Seasons 11 -12 (PBS)This Old House: Complete Seasons 30 & 38 (PBS)Veni Vidi Vici: Complete Season 1 (Viaplay)

Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

MasterChef Junior: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

K.C. Undercover: Complete Season 3 (Disney XD)

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)The 90th Oscars®: Special (ABC)The 90th Oscars®: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC)The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

Hard Sun: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 3 (TBS)

American Idol: Series Premiere (ABC)American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)Deception: Series Premiere (ABC)Timeless: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Food Wars!: Complete Season 2 Dubs (Sentai Filmworks)

For the People: Series Premiere (ABC)Rise: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Bridge: Complete Season 4 (ZDF Enterprises)The Son: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Genius Jr.: Series Premiere (NBC)Little Big Shots: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Series Premiere (ABC)

Roseanne: Series Premiere (ABC)Splitting Up Together: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alex, Inc: Series Premiere (ABC)Shadowhunters: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)Siren: Series Premiere (Freeform)

1984 (1985)A Feast at Midnight (1997)A Guy Thing (2003)A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)A Stork’s Journey (2017)A View to Kill (1985)All the Wild Horses (2017)Antitrust (2001)Bad Influence (1990)Bad News Bears (2005)Billy the Kid (2013)Body of Evidence (1993)Boots on the Ground (2017)Boulevard (2014)Branded (2010)Breakdown (1997)Captivity (2007)Carriers (2009)Chaplin (1992)Chicago (2002)Criminal Law (1989)Die Another Day (2002)Dirty Dancing (1987)Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)Dream House Nightmare (2017)Earth Girls are Easy (1988)F/X (1986)F/X 2 (1991)Fatal Instinct (1993)Finder’s Fee (2003)Fire with Fire (2012)Fluke (1995)For Your Eyes Only (1981)Forces of Nature (1999)Goldeneye (1995)Gordy (1995)Hackers (1995)Hanoi Hilton (1987)Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)Hart’s War (2002)Hesher (2010)High School (2010)Home of the Brave (2006)I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)I’m So Excited! (2013)Ill Manors (2012)Imagine That (2009)Jack Goes Boating (2010)Jeff Who Lives at Home (2012)Jennifer 8 (1992)Kingpin (1996)Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)License to Kill (1989)Love Crimes (1992)Moonraker (1979)Mr. Majesty (1974)National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)Pudsey the Dog: The Movie (2014)Regarding Henry (1991)Southie (1998)Sprung (1997)Stuart Little (1999)Stuart Little 2 (2002)Tales of the Grim Sleeper (2014)The Accused (1988)The Devil Inside (2012)The Doors (1991)The Glass Shield (1994)The Living Daylights (1987)The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)The Music Never Stopped (2011)The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)The Square (2017)The World is Not Enough (1999)Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)Twenty Twenty Four (2017)We Blew It (2017)Where the Skin Lies (2017)Who Killed Nancy? (2008)XXX (2002)XXX: State of the Union (2005)Young Adult (2011)

Traitor (2008)

Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)The New Radical (2017)

Crash (2005)Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Living Soul (2016)

Aftermath (2017)Knock Knock (2015)

Power Rangers (2017)

Force Majeure (2014)Wolf Warrior 2 (2017)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Tommy’s Honour (2017)

4 Lovers (2012)Blade of the Immortal (2017)Four Rooms (1995)Hello I Must Be Going (2012)LOL (2012)October Country (2009)River of Grass (1994)The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain (1995)The Fog (2005)The Forgotten (2004)The Kill Team (2013)

John Q (2002)

Almost Friends (2017)

Life Itself (2014)Love and Saucers (2017)

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017) (Hulu Original Documentary)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

The Little Hours (2017)

Closing Gambit (2018)EuroTrump (2017)The Ghoul (2016)Habit (2017)Project Eden (2017)

Amazon

Human Trafficking, Season 1The Color of Magic, Season 1The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells, Season 1The Odyssey, Season 11984A Feast at MidnightA Guy ThingA View to a KillAmelieAntitrustBad InfluenceBad News BearsBilly the KidBody of EvidenceBreakdownBye Bye BirdieCaptivityCarriersChaplinCriminal LawDie Another DayDirty Rotten ScoundrelsDreamkeeperEarth Girls Are EasyF/XF/X 2Fatal InstinctFinder's FeeFire with FireFlukeFor Your Eyes OnlyForces of NatureGoldeneyeHackersHanoi HiltonHart's WarHome of the BraveI'm Gonna Git You SuckaImagine ThatJeff Who Lives at HomeJennifer 8KingpinLicence to KillLittle GhostMoonrakerMr. MajestykNational Lampoon's Dirty MovieNational Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ SeaOn Her Majesty's Secret ServiceRegarding HenrySouthieSprungThe AccusedThe Devil InsideThe DoorsThe Living DaylightsThe Million Dollar HotelThe Music Never StoppedThe Secret of N.I.M.H.The World is Not EnoughTomorrow Never DiesValerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsXXXXXX: State of the UnionYoung AdultsZathura: A Space Adventure

Brad's Status (Amazon Original Movie)

The Nut Job 2Aftermath

Sneaky Pete (Prime Original) Season 2The Remix (Prime Original) Season 1The Tunnel, Season 2Power Rangers

November Criminals

Tommy's Honour

LOL

Crooked House

Let There Be LightThe Durrells in Corfu, Season 2

The Little Hours

The Dangerous Book for Boys (Prime Original)

A Suitable GirlBitter HarvestFlamesIce MotherImperiumThe Blue LagoonThe DepartureThirst Street