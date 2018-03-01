Series premieres, original films and cult classics are just some of the fare streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon this month.
On Netflix, "Marvel's Jessica Jones" is back for a second season, along with Drew Barrymore’s "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events." There are also new installments of "The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale" and David Letterman’s "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai."
Original films include "Flint Town," about the Flint, Michigan, police department in the aftermath of the water crisis, and "Roxane Roxane," a biopic about hip hop legend Roxanne Shanté.
On Hulu, there are plenty of cult classics to choose from, including "Dirty Dancing and its sequel "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights." Also premiering is "March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step," the sequel to the popular 2005 Oscar-winning documentary by filmmaker Luc Jacquet, featuring narrator Morgan Freeman.
Lastly, on Amazon, films such as "The Nut Job 2" "The Blue Lagoon" and "Bad News Bears" are also available. Subscribers can also purchase new releases including "The Greatest Showman" and "All the Money in the World."
Here's the full list:
Netflix
March 1
300
21 Thunder: Season 1
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
March 2
B: The Beginning: Season 1
Flint Town
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1
Ladies First
Les Affamés
Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5
March 4
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Episode 3
March 5
F the Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1
March 6
Borderline: Season 1
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
March 7
Aftershock
March 8
Bad Guys: Vile City (Season 1)
Ladies First
Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Season 2)
March 9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1
Collateral: Limited Series
Love: Season 3
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
Nailed It: Season 1
The Outsider
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2
March 10
Septiembre un Llanto en Silencio
March 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
March 13
Children of the Whales: Season 1
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1
March 15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
March 16
Benji
Edha: Season 1
On My Block: Season 1
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4
Take Your Pills
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Wild Wild Country: Season 1
March 19
In Search of Fellini
March 20
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2
March 21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 23
Alexa & Katie: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2
Game Over, Man!
Layla M.
Requiem: Season 1
Roxanne Roxanne
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1
The Mechanism: Season 1
March 24
Red Trees
March 27
Men on a Mission
March 28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
March 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2
First Match
Happy Anniversary
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural
The Titan
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1
March 31
Let Me In
HuluTV
March 1
Ask This Old House: Complete Seasons 11 -12 (PBS)
This Old House: Complete Seasons 30 & 38 (PBS)
Veni Vidi Vici: Complete Season 1 (Viaplay)
March 2
Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)
March 3
MasterChef Junior: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)
March 4
K.C. Undercover: Complete Season 3 (Disney XD)
March 5
Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)
The 90th Oscars®: Special (ABC)
The 90th Oscars®: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC)
The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)
March 6
Hard Sun: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
March 9
Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)
March 10
Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 3 (TBS)
March 12
American Idol: Series Premiere (ABC)
American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Deception: Series Premiere (ABC)
Timeless: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
March 13
Food Wars!: Complete Season 2 Dubs (Sentai Filmworks)
March 14
For the People: Series Premiere (ABC)
Rise: Series Premiere (NBC)
March 15
The Bridge: Complete Season 4 (ZDF Enterprises)
The Son: Complete Season 1 (AMC)
March 19
Genius Jr.: Series Premiere (NBC)
Little Big Shots: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
March 23
Station 19: Series Premiere (ABC)
March 28
Roseanne: Series Premiere (ABC)
Splitting Up Together: Series Premiere (ABC)
March 30
Alex, Inc: Series Premiere (ABC)
Shadowhunters: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
Siren: Series Premiere (Freeform)
MOVIES
March 1
1984 (1985)
A Feast at Midnight (1997)
A Guy Thing (2003)
A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)
A Stork’s Journey (2017)
A View to Kill (1985)
All the Wild Horses (2017)
Antitrust (2001)
Bad Influence (1990)
Bad News Bears (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Boots on the Ground (2017)
Boulevard (2014)
Branded (2010)
Breakdown (1997)
Captivity (2007)
Carriers (2009)
Chaplin (1992)
Chicago (2002)
Criminal Law (1989)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dream House Nightmare (2017)
Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
F/X (1986)
F/X 2 (1991)
Fatal Instinct (1993)
Finder’s Fee (2003)
Fire with Fire (2012)
Fluke (1995)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Goldeneye (1995)
Gordy (1995)
Hackers (1995)
Hanoi Hilton (1987)
Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)
Hart’s War (2002)
Hesher (2010)
High School (2010)
Home of the Brave (2006)
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)
I’m So Excited! (2013)
Ill Manors (2012)
Imagine That (2009)
Jack Goes Boating (2010)
Jeff Who Lives at Home (2012)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Kingpin (1996)
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)
License to Kill (1989)
Love Crimes (1992)
Moonraker (1979)
Mr. Majesty (1974)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Pudsey the Dog: The Movie (2014)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Southie (1998)
Sprung (1997)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
Tales of the Grim Sleeper (2014)
The Accused (1988)
The Devil Inside (2012)
The Doors (1991)
The Glass Shield (1994)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)
The Music Never Stopped (2011)
The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)
The Square (2017)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Twenty Twenty Four (2017)
We Blew It (2017)
Where the Skin Lies (2017)
Who Killed Nancy? (2008)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State of the Union (2005)
Young Adult (2011)
March 4
Traitor (2008)
March 5
Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)
The New Radical (2017)
March 6
Crash (2005)
Fantasia 2000 (2000)
March 7
Living Soul (2016)
March 8
Aftermath (2017)
Knock Knock (2015)
March 9
Power Rangers (2017)
March 12
Force Majeure (2014)
Wolf Warrior 2 (2017)
March 13
Bitter Harvest (2017)
March 14
Tommy’s Honour (2017)
March 15
4 Lovers (2012)
Blade of the Immortal (2017)
Four Rooms (1995)
Hello I Must Be Going (2012)
LOL (2012)
October Country (2009)
River of Grass (1994)
The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain (1995)
The Fog (2005)
The Forgotten (2004)
The Kill Team (2013)
March 16
John Q (2002)
March 18
Almost Friends (2017)
March 19
Life Itself (2014)
Love and Saucers (2017)
March 23
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017) (Hulu Original Documentary)
March 24
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
March 27
The Little Hours (2017)
March 31
Closing Gambit (2018)
EuroTrump (2017)
The Ghoul (2016)
Habit (2017)
Project Eden (2017)
Amazon
March 1
Human Trafficking, Season 1
The Color of Magic, Season 1
The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells, Season 1
The Odyssey, Season 1
1984
A Feast at Midnight
A Guy Thing
A View to a Kill
Amelie
Antitrust
Bad Influence
Bad News Bears
Billy the Kid
Body of Evidence
Breakdown
Bye Bye Birdie
Captivity
Carriers
Chaplin
Criminal Law
Die Another Day
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dreamkeeper
Earth Girls Are Easy
F/X
F/X 2
Fatal Instinct
Finder's Fee
Fire with Fire
Fluke
For Your Eyes Only
Forces of Nature
Goldeneye
Hackers
Hanoi Hilton
Hart's War
Home of the Brave
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka
Imagine That
Jeff Who Lives at Home
Jennifer 8
Kingpin
Licence to Kill
Little Ghost
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Regarding Henry
Southie
Sprung
The Accused
The Devil Inside
The Doors
The Living Daylights
The Million Dollar Hotel
The Music Never Stopped
The Secret of N.I.M.H.
The World is Not Enough
Tomorrow Never Dies
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Young Adults
Zathura: A Space Adventure
March 2
Brad's Status (Amazon Original Movie)
March 8
The Nut Job 2
Aftermath
March 9
Sneaky Pete (Prime Original) Season 2
The Remix (Prime Original) Season 1
The Tunnel, Season 2
Power Rangers
March 10
November Criminals
March 14
Tommy's Honour
March 15
LOL
March 17 Crooked House
March 26
Let There Be Light
The Durrells in Corfu, Season 2
March 27
The Little Hours
March 30
The Dangerous Book for Boys (Prime Original)
March 31
A Suitable Girl
Bitter Harvest
Flames
Ice Mother
Imperium
The Blue Lagoon
The Departure
Thirst Street