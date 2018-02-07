Netflix released on Wednesday the first full trailer to the second season of its acclaimed Marvel series "Jessica Jones."

Krysten Ritter returns as the reluctant superhero-turned private investigator, and this time around, she searches for answers as to who she is and how she came to get her super strength.

The first season implied to viewers that Jones thought her powers were the result of a tragic accident that killed her entire family, but that's apparently not the case.

It seems Jones was brought back from the dead. "Your powers were a side effect," a mysterious woman tells the hard-drinking hero in the trailer.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Returning for the newest season are Jones' friends Malcolm and Patsy Walker; the latter, played by Rachael Taylor, seems to be taking up the mantle of her comic alter-ego Hellcat. "Jessica Jones might not want a sidekick, but she needs one," she says in the trailer.

Fans will also likely rejoice at the return of Carrie-Ann Moss as steely lawyer Jeri Hogarth, and David Tennant as Killgrave -- the latter likely in flashback, as Jones eliminated the threat of her mental tormentor in the first season.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

"Jessica Jones" season 2 hits Netflix on March 8 -- which is, not coincidentally, International Women’s Day.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.