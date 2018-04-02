John Krasinski is starring opposite his wife, Emily Blunt, in a new supernatural thriller, "A Quiet Place."

"The premise is about a family who can't make any noise, otherwise horrible creatures come out of the woods and kill you," Krasinski said today on "Good Morning America." "It's that simple, guys."

Paramount Pictures

The actor and director went on, "It's not a silent film, but it's very quiet and my favorite compliment of audiences coming in is that they ordered popcorn and drinks and candy and then the whole time, just froze and couldn't make any sound."

Krasinski, who directed the film, said horror is something that is brand new to him.

"I was a scaredy cat," he admitted. "I remember when they presented me with the script, they said, 'Would you ever be in this movie, just as an actor at first?' I said, 'No I don't do horror movies. And then they pitched me that one-liner, that a family can't make noise and you have to figure out why and I thought, 'That's a really good one-liner.'"

Paramount Pictures

Krasinski said he read the script after his wife had given birth to their second daughter.

"[I]t's funny because, yes, it's very scary and I love people are saying that, but to me this is a movie about family, protecting your family, what would you really do?," Krasinski explained. "To me, this is honestly the most personal movie I've ever made. It sounds crazy watching those clips and looking at the poster, but this is a love letter to my kids."

Krasinski, a father of two, plays a dad to three children in "A Quiet Place" -- including deaf actress Millicent Simmonds.

"Millie's one of those people where it was non-negotiable to cast a deaf actress in the part because the part is deaf, but I didn't know I'd get so lucky to meet such an amazing human being," Krasinski said. "She is so unbelievably genuine, smart, philosophical and led me through this movie and changed the trajectory of this movie for me."

ABC News

Krasinski said that he and the cast learned sign language for the movie.

"[I] had never seen someone take in all of me when I was talking," he said of Simmonds. "She would just watch you and she would watch your gestures, she'd watch your eyes and then she'd watch truly your essence coming through. It was one of the most beautiful things."

"A Quiet Place" is in theaters Friday.