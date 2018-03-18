John Legend has been outspoken about his love of music.

But lately, with the tension-filled political climate, he's also found his voice in politics and social issues.

In a recent wide-ranging interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, the self-described feminist not only sounded off about President Donald Trump, but also the Time's Up movement and sexism in the music industry.

"Sexism is a problem in every industry, but now people are learning there are consequences," he said.

"Harvey [Weinstein] knew he shouldn’t have been doing [what he was doing],," he added, referring to the movie mogul who's been accused of sexual assault and harassment. "He just thought he could get away with it."

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Legend, 39, continued, "We all heard jokes, like, ‘You’ve got to sleep with Harvey to get a part.’ I never knew if it was based on truth or rumor. I’m glad we know now."

Several women have publicly accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment, misconduct and rape in the past year. Weinstein has acknowledged inappropriate behavior but has continuously denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex through his spokesman.

When discussing potential sexual harassment cases in the music industry -- such as Kesha, who sued Dr. Luke for sexual abuse, which he has denied -- Legend said "there will probably be more" cases.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

"My manager, she’s told me stories about sexual harassment, dealing with record execs taking liberties, even when they are pretty powerful. Men who have power need to do a lot better than this," Legend said.

"We witness casual sexism so much and don’t get outraged about it enough. Saying ‘it’s harmless’ or ‘boys will be boys’ makes it worse," he continued.

Legend is aware of how the fallout from Weinstein and the subsequent Time's Up movement will affect his 1-year-old daughter, Luna, with Chrissy Teigen. Legend and Teigen, who is a model, are also expecting a son in June.

"I want her to be healthy and confident and in control of her own decisions. I don’t want her ever to feel pressured to do anything she doesn’t want to," Legend said of Luna.

The Oscar winner added, "Hopefully she’ll meet and date guys who are respectful and emotionally intelligent. But she’s got plenty of time before that is a concern!"