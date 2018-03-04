Three hours into the Academy Awards broadcast, Hollywood remembered some of the stars it lost since last year's Oscars.

Jennifer Garner opened the popular "in memoriam" segment by stating there is "no joy without sorrow."

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder then launched into a moving cover of Tom Petty's "Room at the Top," a nod to the rocker who died in October at age 66.

The segment paid tribute to another rock legend, Chuck Berry, widely considered the father of rock 'n' roll. It also featured Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, whose love for rock and roll was woven into his films and sometimes the subject of them.

Comedians Don Rickles and Jerry Lewis, producer Brad Grey, actors Sam Shepard, Martin Landau, John Heard, Jeanne Moreau and Glenne Headly were also included in the tribute.

In recent years, who gets included -- or not -- has been a source of controversy. Last year, Patricia Arquette responded angrily when her transgender sister, Alexis Arquette, an activist and actor with more than 70 screen credits, was left out.

"I was really pissed off the Academy left out my sister Alexis in the memoriam, because Alexis had a great body of work, but Alexis was one of very few trans artists that worked in the business," she told ABC News.

As it has done in the past, the Academy posted a photo gallery of more than 200 recently deceased Hollywood professionals on Oscars.com. shortly after the "in memoriam" segment aired.