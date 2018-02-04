Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl LII performance is probably one of the most anticipated half-time shows in awhile -- for mixed reasons.

While his fans can't wait to see him take the stage with his band, The Tennessee Kids, some followers of Janet Jackson are still holding a grudge for the botched Super Bowl performance in 2004 when Timberlake mistakenly ripped off a piece of Jackson's costume, showing off...well, too much.

Regardless of which side you may be on, all eyes will be on Timberlake Sunday night in Minneapolis, and he's promised to "rock the stage." If his past Super Bowl appearances are any indication, he definitely will.

It's not the "Rock Your Body" singer's first time at the big game. He took the halftime stage for the first time along side his band *NSYNC in 2001 and later with Jackson three years later.

And now that he finally has the stage all to himself, Timberlake, 37, has hinted what to expect.

Will there be any special guests?

It doesn't look like it.

"I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests, from 'N SYNC to Jay [-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet," Timberlake told reporters Thursday at a press conference in Minneapolis. "But this year...my band, The Tennessee Kids, I feel like they're my special guests, and I'm excited to rock the stage."

After much buzz about Jackson perhaps returning to the stage to redo the duo's performance 14 years after her wardrobe malfunction, she put such rumors to bed Saturday.

"To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not," she wrote in a statement posted to social media. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

What about this Prince hologram I've been hearing about?

TMZ reported Saturday that since the Super Bowl was in Minneapolis, the birthplace of late music icon Prince, Timberlake planned to honor the Purple One during the halftime show.

The same report claimed that Timberlake planned to use a Prince hologram, upsetting many fans, including his longtime collaborator and friend, drummer Sheila E.

Still, Sheila E. took to Twitter late Saturday night to let fans know that she spoke to Timberlake and there will be no hologram.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. ?????? pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

"Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans," she wrote. "I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram."

So what songs can we expect?

Timberlake released his latest album, "Man of the Woods," earlier this week so the singer will likely perform newly-released singles from that project. Songs, including "Filthy," "Say Something" and his title track may all be performed live.

But previously when Timberlake went on a worldwide tour with his band, The Tennessee Kids, they performed his past hits such as, "TKO," "Rock Your Body," "Suit & Tie," "SexyBack," among others.

Still, the singer hinted at what fans can expect in a press conference Thursday.

"Without giving too much away, we're doing a few things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before," he told reporters.

Timberlake added that he plans to "bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which is music."