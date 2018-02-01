Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl show: No Janet or 'N SYNC, but 'a ton of fun'

Fans who were hoping for an 'N SYNC reunion during Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show -- or at least a return appearance from Janet Jackson -- are out of luck.

According to Timberlake, he's not planning to have any special guests at all when he hits the stage in Minneapolis Sunday.

"To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests, from 'N SYNC to JAY [-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet," he told reporters Thursday at a press conference in Minneapolis. "But this year...my band, The Tennessee Kids, I feel like they're my special guests, and I'm excited to rock the stage."

Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, Timberlake could be lying, but let's say he's not. What can we expect, then?

"Without giving too much away, we're doing a few things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before," he told reporters. He added that his mission is to "bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which is music."

"That has been sort of the ethos of inspiration behind putting the set list together and the visuals..." he explained. "I feel so grateful every day to have the opportunity to bring people joy through my favorite thing to do...so to do that on such a grand stage, we're going to take it seriously...we want everyone to have a ton of fun."

The singer also talked about how excited he is to be hosting a listening party Thursday evening for his new album, "Man of the Woods," at Paisley Park, home of his late idol, Prince.

"I get to walk the hallowed sacred ground of Paisley Park tonight and get to play my new album," Timberlake gushed. "That didn't even seem like a possibility to me a year ago."

Timberlake also carried on the tradition of refusing to admit which team he's rooting for. A Boston reporter tried to goad him into admitting that because he's friendly with Tom Brady, he'll be pulling for the Patriots, but the Grammy winner wouldn't bite.

He joked, "I have to go on tour in Philadelphia, woman! What are you doing to me?"