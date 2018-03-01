Famed director and actor Kevin Smith is back home, again, days after suffering a massive heart attack, which doctors told him he could have died from.

"Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good!" Smith wrote late Wednesday on his Facebook page. "It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least!"

The 47-year-old "Clerks" director survived the massive heart attack between sets at a comedy show in Glendale, California, on Sunday evening. He was shooting a standup special.

"I just wanted to thank you all for the kind words you took the time to write to me about what my work has meant to you. In the last two days, I’ve read some breathtaking sentiments that have profoundly touched me. It honestly means the world under normal circumstances but after Sunday night? Everything means so much more, obviously," Smith wrote.

He also tagged the photo #WidowMakerBreaker, alluding to the artery that was blocked and caused the heart attack.

"The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 percent blockage of my LAD artery ("the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn't canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the doc said I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground!" Smith wrote in an Instagram message hours after the heart attack, explaining the cause of the health scare.

Smith's father, Donald, died from a massive heart attack in the mid-2000s and the "Jay and Silent Bob" star actually wrote he felt "a sense of calm" as he was in the hospital with staff trying to save his life. This surprised Smith as he also said that death was one of his greatest fears.

"I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a dad," he wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:41am PST

Smith signed the Facebook post from "Vegetarian Kev, Day 2," and it's not the first time he mentioned that he would try the diet in order to continue living what he calls a healthier lifestyle. In June 2015, he wrote in a tweet that he lost 85 pounds. He revealed to Men's Health in February 2015 that he was able to shed the weight by juicing, walking, and putting a stop to the consumption of sugary drinks.