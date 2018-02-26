Kim Kardashian West shares 1st photo of daughter Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's newborn daughter Chicago finally made her official debut on social media Monday afternoon.

Kardashian West posted a picture of her holding Chicago on Instagram, simply writing in the caption, "Baby Chicago."

The photo quickly accrued more than 1 million likes from the reality star's 108 million followers.

Kardashian West, 37, announced the birth of Chicago on her official website in January. The baby, Kardashian West's third with her rapper husband, was born via a surrogate.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she wrote at the time. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The reality star announced she was expecting her third child in the trailer for season 14 of her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," back in September. Kardashian West and her husband of three years are parents to 1-year-old son Saint and 4-year-old daughter North.

Kardashian West's sister, Khloe Kardashian, is currently seven months pregnant with her first child. Their younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1.

