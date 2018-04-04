Kristin Cavallari shares her healthy and productive morning routine

Apr 4, 2018, 6:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Kristin CavallariABC Photo Illustration, Kelsey Cherry
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari doesn't have time to lounge in bed, scrolling through Instagram when she wakes up every morning. Instead, she's up at the crack of dawn and heads straight to the gym, where she enjoys a little bit of "me" time before cooking breakfast for her growing family and then tending to her blossoming career.

Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Jay Cutler Against Comments About His Weight

Kristin Cavallari Fires Back at Critics of Her Kids' Appearance

The former reality TV star whom everybody watched come of age on "Laguna Beach" is now the mother of three children and a New York Times-bestselling author, as well as founder and creative director of the jewelry brand Uncommon James.

Here, the 31-year-old share how she starts her mornings.

PHOTO: Kristin Cavallari shares her healthy recipes she eats daily with her family in her new cookbook called True Roots.Tina Rupp/True Roots by Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari shares her healthy recipes she eats daily with her family in her new cookbook called "True Roots."

Wake up

My alarm goes off at 5:45 a.m. before the kids and I'm up! Next, I typically turn the oven on then go straight to working out in my basement. I turn the oven on if I'll be warming up food or baking a frittata of some sort.

I love having a moment of peace and quiet before everyone wakes up

Work out

I squeeze in a 35- to 40-minute workout of lifting weights in my basement by myself. I love having a moment of peace and quiet before everyone wakes up. I also love the feeling of being done with my workout by 7 a.m.

Breakfast

I always change up what I eat -- between eggs, a smoothie or healthy pancakes. I love pancakes so I came up with two varieties in my cookbook -- butternut squash pancakes and lemon almond oat pancakes.

Cavallari shared some of her healthy breakfast recipes from her new cookbook "True Roots" with "GMA" here:

Butternut squash pancakes recipe

Zucchini bread French toast recipe

Eggs nest recipe

PHOTO: Kristin Cavallari is out with a new cookbook called True Roots.Tina Rupp/True Roots by Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari is out with a new cookbook called "True Roots."

News and email

I usually have a ton of emails so I get to them after I get the boys off to school. One of my emails is the Skimm, where I get my news for the day.

PHOTO: Kristin Cavallari holds her son Camden prior to the start of the Chicago Bears versus the Oakland Raiders game at Soldier Field, Oct. 4, 2015, in Chicago.David Banks/Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari holds her son Camden prior to the start of the Chicago Bears versus the Oakland Raiders game at Soldier Field, Oct. 4, 2015, in Chicago.

Beauty

I keep it pretty minimal on most days consisting of Revision tinted moisturizer, Armani mascara, and I fill in my brows with an Anastasia pencil.

PHOTO: Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the launch event for Uncommon James at Fig & Olive, April 27, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif.Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the launch event for "Uncommon James" at Fig & Olive, April 27, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Comments