Kristin Cavallari doesn't have time to lounge in bed, scrolling through Instagram when she wakes up every morning. Instead, she's up at the crack of dawn and heads straight to the gym, where she enjoys a little bit of "me" time before cooking breakfast for her growing family and then tending to her blossoming career.

The former reality TV star whom everybody watched come of age on "Laguna Beach" is now the mother of three children and a New York Times-bestselling author, as well as founder and creative director of the jewelry brand Uncommon James.

Here, the 31-year-old share how she starts her mornings.

Wake up

My alarm goes off at 5:45 a.m. before the kids and I'm up! Next, I typically turn the oven on then go straight to working out in my basement. I turn the oven on if I'll be warming up food or baking a frittata of some sort.

Work out

I squeeze in a 35- to 40-minute workout of lifting weights in my basement by myself. I love having a moment of peace and quiet before everyone wakes up. I also love the feeling of being done with my workout by 7 a.m.

Breakfast

I always change up what I eat -- between eggs, a smoothie or healthy pancakes. I love pancakes so I came up with two varieties in my cookbook -- butternut squash pancakes and lemon almond oat pancakes.

Cavallari shared some of her healthy breakfast recipes from her new cookbook "True Roots" with "GMA" here:

Butternut squash pancakes recipe

Zucchini bread French toast recipe

Eggs nest recipe

News and email

I usually have a ton of emails so I get to them after I get the boys off to school. One of my emails is the Skimm, where I get my news for the day.

Beauty

I keep it pretty minimal on most days consisting of Revision tinted moisturizer, Armani mascara, and I fill in my brows with an Anastasia pencil.