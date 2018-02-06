Kylie Jenner has named her newborn daughter Stormi, she revealed Tuesday.

Interested in Kardashians? Add Kardashians as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kardashians news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Two days ago, the 20-year-old star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" confirmed that she'd given birth to the baby, her first child with rapper Travis Scott, on Feb. 1.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience [sic] I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she wrote in a statement at the time. "I've never felt love and happiness like this."

Jenner and Scott, 25, were first linked last April after she split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, rapper Tyga. News of the pregnancy broke last September, though Jenner never confirmed the rumors, nor did she make any public appearances while expecting.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote Sunday's message to her fans. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid real I had planned," Jenner continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

The reality TV star, who has launched a cosmetics line that Women's Wear Daily reported is on track to becoming a $1 billion brand by 2022, has said in the past that she is looking forward changing her lifestyle after becoming a parent.

"Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram," she told Elle U.K. in late 2015. "I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just … I don’t know, live life."

stormi ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST