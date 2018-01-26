Music icon Linda Perry could not be any prouder of her wife, Sara Gilbert.

While Perry boasts a Hall-of-Fame career in music spanning more than three decades, she says Gilbert has also forged her own path, which includes the highly-anticipated reboot of ABC's "Roseanne."

"That girl's a great actress," Perry gushed to ABC News. "She's super funny and she's dark."

Gilbert, who played the daughter of Roseanne Barr and John Goodman on "Roseanne," is host of an Emmy-winning talk show, "Talk."

But she has wanted to return to a scripted show.

"So, what did she do? She went and called up everybody, got the whole ['Roseanne'] cast together, Sara did that!" Perry continued. "Sara got everybody back together and got 'Roseanne' back on!" It was announced at the ABC upfronts last year that the show was coming back on air after two decades.

Perry, 52, said that what impresses her the most about this revival is that her wife, whom she married in 2014, "wasn't going to wait" for someone to just hire her.

"I'm just going to do it myself," Perry says Gilbert decided. "I'm going to create my job, create my work."

Now, in addition to Gilbert, Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and others are back for the return of a show that captivated audiences from 1988 to 1997.

Perry spoke to ABC News as part of Intuit's “Backing You” campaign, which recently unveiled a short-documentary style film featuring Perry, her new label and one of her new young artists.

The rock legend said "Roseanne" isn't the first time Gilbert has created her own job, showing the same kind of drive and initiative Perry tries to instill in her roster of young talent.

Gilbert, who is also on the Emmy Award winning show "The Talk," actually helped to create that show as well during a similar situation almost a decade ago.

"[She] couldn't get a job, no one was hiring," Perry said again. "She's not your typical chick that's on TV or film, so she was having a hard time getting a gig ... So she came up with this talk show, so 'The Talk.'"

Perry added, "So, she created her own job twice."

"Roseanne" is set to hit ABC in March.