Former "Glee" star Matthew Morrison has decried the alleged animal abuse that took place late last year on the set of his upcoming film "Crazy Alien."

The actor took to social media to make it clear that he did not know that a dog had been allegedly mistreated during filming and added that he has made his feelings known to producers.

"I’ve just been made aware and seen a video from the set of a film I worked on in China. My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way," Morrison tweeted Friday. "Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this. I’ve called the producers to express my outrage."

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a whistleblower has claimed that a German shepherd was locked in a cage, suspended 20 feet in the air and then plunged into a river. The organization also shared a video of the alleged incident.

"The director took many takes and this was just awful to witness as the torment went on," the witness told PETA. "I could not believe my eyes."

A representative for director Hao Ning has not responded to a request for comment.