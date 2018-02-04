Meet the teen who snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show

Feb 4, 2018, 10:49 PM ET
PHOTO: Ryan, 13, snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. Courtesy Ryan
Ryan, 13, snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

It was the selfie seen 'round the world.

A 13-year-old from Massachusetts stole the show during Justin Timberlake's halftime performance at the Super Bowl LII Sunday night when he nabbed a quick selfie with the superstar mid-performance.

"I kind of just jumped in there -- it was crazy," Ryan, 13, who wished to be identified only by his first name, told ABC News. "I’m not going to get that opportunity again, and I just kind of went for it."

He admits he started out by experiencing some technical difficulties, saying, "at first I tried to get a selfie with him, and my phone died, and then it turned back on."

The New England Patriots fan from Scituate, Massachusetts, added that Timberlake "didn't really say anything" during their encounter.

"But I got a picture with him," Ryan said. "It was just so cool. I was speechless."

Since the incident, his phone has been blowing up with texts and calls.

"Everyone in my row was telling me I was all over Twitter and stuff and my phone exploded," he said. "I've probably gotten like 45-50 calls in like the last 20 minutes."

PHOTO: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.Christopher Polk/Getty Images/Getty Images
Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

Even though his beloved Patriots lost the Super Bowl -- the Philadelphia Eagles won, 41-33 -- Ryan still had a night he'll never forget.

"I got to be on TV with Justin Timberlake, and it's crazy," the boy said. "It was just so cool. I was speechless."

