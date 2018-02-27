Mel B reveals the Spice Girls are invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Feb 27, 2018, 2:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Melanie Brown (Mel B) attends NBCs "Americas Got Talent" Season 12 Finale held at Dolby Theatre on Sept. 20, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. PlayMichael Tran/Getty Images
WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share more royal wedding details

Mel B of the Spice Girls has scored the most coveted wedding invitation of the year.

The singer, best known as “Scary Spice,” revealed today on “The Real” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent out their wedding invitations and all five Spice Girls have been invited.

“Do you know anybody you think is going to this wedding,” co-host Loni Love asked Mel B, who nodded her head. “You do? You’re going. Are you kidding me?”

"I’m going. … I wish I wouldn’t have said that," she answered.

“Well us five Spice Girls did [get invited],” she added as the hosts of the show squealed with excitement. “Why am I being so honest?

PHOTO: Spice Girls photographed backstage at the Brit Awards in Feb. 1997.Ray Burmiston/Photoshot/Getty Images
Spice Girls photographed backstage at the Brit Awards in Feb. 1997.

PHOTO: Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls attend launch of new musical based on the Spice Girls music on June 26, 2012 in London.Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls attend launch of new musical based on the Spice Girls' music on June 26, 2012 in London.

When asked what the invitation looked like Mel B didn't want to get into specifics: “That’s getting too personal if I have to describe it.”

Mel B remained coy and declined to comment on the big question on fans' minds: Will the Spice Girls perform on the big day?

"You’re going to get me fired! I’m going to be fired!” she said throwing her note cards in the air. “Let’s not talk about it anymore! Let’s pretend that I never said that.”

PHOTO: Melanie Brown (Spice Girl Mel B) leaves Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse, in Los Angeles, Nov. 9, 2017. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Melanie Brown (Spice Girl Mel B) leaves Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse, in Los Angeles, Nov. 9, 2017.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

The Spice Girls were famously introduced to Prince Harry in 1997 when he was a young boy accompanying his father, Prince Charles, in South Africa.

More recently, Victoria Beckham, better known as “Posh Spice,” dressed Markle in one of her signature cashmere sweaters for the couple’s engagement photos.

PHOTO: In this photo released by Kensington Palace, Dec. 21, 2017, Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. Alexi Lubomirski via AP
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Britains Prince Harry on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Feb. 13, 2018.Andrew Milligan via AP
Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Feb. 13, 2018.

Both Victoria and David Beckham have been long-time friends of Prince William and Prince Harry, and supported them in their charitable work.

