We are less than one week away from the 2018 Academy Awards and if you don't feel like leaving your couch but still want to watch the nominated films, you're in luck.

Both Amazon and iTunes have options to buy and/or rent the films so you can watch them almost anywhere.

Here's a quick list of what's available and where:

"Call Me By Your Name": This title is available for pre-order and will be arriving tomorrow on both Amazon and iTunes.

"Darkest Hour": This is available now to buy on both iTunes and Amazon.

"Dunkirk": This is available to rent or buy on both Amazon and iTunes.

"Get Out": This is available to stream for free with HBO channels on Amazon, HBO Go or to buy on iTunes.

"Lady Bird": This is available to buy on both Amazon and iTunes.

"The Shape of Water": This is available to pre-order on both Amazon and iTunes and is available tomorrow.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri": This is available to buy on both iTunes and Amazon.

"Roman J. Israel, Esq.": This is available to rent or buy on both Amazon and iTunes.

"The Big Sick": This is available for free to Amazon Prime members.

"The Florida Project": This is available to rent or buy on both Amazon and iTunes.

"Mudbound": This is available for Netflix subscribers.

"Coco": This is available to buy on both iTunes and Amazon.

The 2018 Oscars airs this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.