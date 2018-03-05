This year's Oscars were full of nostalgia and can't-miss moments as the Academy Awards celebrated its 90th year.

Interested in Oscars? Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Throughout the evening, montages of past winners and past hopefuls were played, including "Rocky," "Precious," "Dirty Dancing," "Titanic" and "Black Panther."

“The Oscars wish to thank audiences for 90 years of going to the movies.” Take a look back at 90 years of timeless movies as we celebrate the 90th @TheAcademy Awards. https://t.co/OPQh4B2ScI #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AqAo5zXmar — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Host Jimmy Kimmel noted that during the very first Oscars in 1929, two awards were given out for best picture.

"It's kind of what we did last year," he joked, referencing when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were handed the wrong envelope to announce the winner for best picture.

Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

This year, however, the "Bonnie and Clyde" duo returned to present best picture and it went off without a hitch, as Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" took home the night's biggest honor.

The fantasy film centers on a mute woman who works as a cleaning lady in a government lab in Baltimore when she discovers a secret creature.

Kimmel, 50, also said that this year's ceremony would be long. In order to speed things along, he announced a competition, saying that the shortest acceptance speech would win a jet ski and a a trip to Lake Havasu in Arizona. Helen Mirren helped Kimmel and was onstage, presenting the prized jet ski.

"Helen Mirren not included," Kimmel quipped.

.@jimmykimmel encourages passionate and substantive speeches at tonight's

#Oscars—and "if you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th, do that." https://t.co/KGJMUsJlgf pic.twitter.com/kolYui6JEg — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Mark Bridges, who won for best costume design for the film "Phantom Thread," not only took home a trophy but also the jet ski.

Here are some other stand-out moments from this year's Oscars:

Jordan Peele makes history



The "Get Out" creator not only made history this Oscars season by becoming the first African-American to be nominated for best screenplay, best director and best film in one year, he also became the very first African-American to win best original screenplay.

.@JordanPeele wins Best Original Screenplay and thanks fans of #GetOut: "I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. Let's keep going" https://t.co/ZF8wllV3ux #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RIbAqdFqA4 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

During his acceptance speech, Peele said, "I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie then people would hear it and people would see it."

Peele dedicated his win to those who "raised my voice."

Allison Janney dedicates Oscar to late brother



When Allison Janney won the best supporting actress Oscar for her memorable role in "I, Tonya," she dedicated her award to her younger brother, Hal.

"This is for Hal. You're always in my heart," Janney, 58, said.

Henry "Hal" Janney took his own life on Feb. 14, 2011, after a battle with addiction and depression.

"I did it all by myself," Allison Janney jokes after winning the #Oscar for best supporting actress. "Nothing further from the truth," she adds. https://t.co/KGJMUsJlgf #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1HkC69fWhA — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Hal's battles influenced Janney to take on the role of Bonnie Plunkett, a recovering addict, in "Mom."

"I was around the world of recovery a lot, trying to get my brother to want to recover," Janney told CBS News in 2016.

"He didn't," she continued. "He lost his battle with addiction and other things. And I felt like this was important for me to take a part like this and be a part of a show that showed people in recovery, and also showed that there was hope."

Kobe Bryant becomes Oscar winner



When Kobe Bryant accepted the Oscar for best animated short, he called out Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who last month said NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant should "shut up and dribble" after James and Durant criticized President Donald Trump.

Kobe Bryant accepts #Oscar for Best Animated Short: "As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. But I'm glad we do a little bit more than that." https://t.co/KGJMUsJlgf #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DGNjBz1dfH — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

As Bryant took home the Oscar for "Dear Basketball" -- a short film based on the poem he wrote when he announced his retirement -- he said, "As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. But I'm glad we do a little bit more than that."

James Ivory makes history



"Call Me by Your Name" screenwriter and co-producer James Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner ever.

Wearing a shirt with "Call Me by Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet's face on it, Ivory, 89, took the stage to accept his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

#Oscars: Call Me By Your Name's James Ivory becomes the oldest oscar winner ever at 89 https://t.co/5Itp8vyGfM pic.twitter.com/E2MWotAmQ2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

"A story familiar to most of us," Ivory said, accepting his award, "whether we're straight, or gay, or somewhere in between, we've all gone through first love, I hope -- and come out the other side mostly intact."