You're all dressed up at home to watch Hollywood's biggest night. And then the commercials come on.

What do you do to kill time? Try playing some fun games to keep entertained.

During the commercials, give your Oscars party guests their own awards -- for best dressed, first guest to arrive, last guest to arrive, the possibilities are endless.

To make it really fun, gift them a party favor to take home with them to remember the night. And do make sure they give acceptance speeches!