Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their wedding photographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named the photographer who will document their upcoming wedding.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, selected Alexi Lubomirski to be the official photographer at their wedding on May 19, Kensington Palace announced today.

Lubomirski will take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following Harry and Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Lubomirski is a renowned portrait and fashion photographer who photographed Harry and Markle's engagement photos at Frogmore House, Windsor, that were released by Kensington Palace in December.

"I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion," Lubomirski said in a statement. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."

The engagement photos -- taken at the same location where Prince Charles will host an intimate evening wedding reception for Harry and Markle -- captured the couple embracing each other and walking hand-in-hand.

Lubomirski is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was a favorite photographer of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and the photographer behind many shots of Prince William and Princess Kate and William and Harry with their mother.

Lubomirski's work has appeared in Vogue and other high-fashion magazines and he has photographed stars including Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé.

Harry and Markle's engagement was announced on Nov. 27 by Clarence House, the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.