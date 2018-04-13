Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their wedding photographer

Apr 13, 2018, 9:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from Catalyst Inc, Northern Irelands next generation science park, March 23, 2018, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named the photographer who will document their upcoming wedding.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, selected Alexi Lubomirski to be the official photographer at their wedding on May 19, Kensington Palace announced today.

PHOTO: Alexi Lubomirski has been chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be the official photographer at their wedding next month, April 13, 2018.
Alexi Lubomirski has been chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be the official photographer at their wedding next month, April 13, 2018.

Lubomirski will take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following Harry and Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from Catalyst Inc, Northern Ireland's next generation science park, March 23, 2018, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from Catalyst Inc, Northern Ireland's next generation science park, March 23, 2018, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry leaves with his fiancee, U.S. actress Meghan Markle after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, March 12, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry leaves with his fiancee, U.S. actress Meghan Markle after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, March 12, 2018.

Lubomirski is a renowned portrait and fashion photographer who photographed Harry and Markle's engagement photos at Frogmore House, Windsor, that were released by Kensington Palace in December.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, in this photo released by Kensington Palace, Dec. 21, 2017.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, in this photo released by Kensington Palace, Dec. 21, 2017.

"I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion," Lubomirski said in a statement. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."

The engagement photos -- taken at the same location where Prince Charles will host an intimate evening wedding reception for Harry and Markle -- captured the couple embracing each other and walking hand-in-hand.

PHOTO: In this photo released by Kensington Palace, Dec. 21, 2017, Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England.
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England.

Lubomirski is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was a favorite photographer of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and the photographer behind many shots of Prince William and Princess Kate and William and Harry with their mother.

Lubomirski's work has appeared in Vogue and other high-fashion magazines and he has photographed stars including Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé.

Harry and Markle's engagement was announced on Nov. 27 by Clarence House, the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

