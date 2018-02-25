Congrats Robin Thicke!

The "Blurred Lines" singer announced Saturday that he welcomed his first child with girlfriend April Love Geary. The two had a daughter they have named Mia Love Thicke on Feb. 22, the singer wrote in a caption on Instagram.

"Thank you God and April Love," Thicke added next to a video of him holding his baby girl.

It appears that the couple's daughter came early. Previously, Thicke said their daughter's due date was March 1, which was the same birthday as his late father, Alan Thicke.

"Growing Pains" star Alan Thicke died December 2016 after suffering a heart attack. He was 69.

?? A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Feb 24, 2018 at 10:53pm PST

Geary, 23, and Thicke, 40, began dating publicly in May 2015, appearing together at the Cannes Film Festival.

The "Lost Without U" singer is already a father to a 7-year-old son, Julian, whom he had with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton. The two divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.