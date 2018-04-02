'Roseanne' sneak peek: Roseanne Conner confronts aging

A sneak peek for Tuesday's episode of "Roseanne" shows the starring character being forced to confront her age after her husband installs a special chair designed to lift her up and down the stairs in their home.

"How the hell am I supposed to get up the stairs to find my ice pack without my ice pack?" Roseanne Conner, played by Roseanne Barr, says in the clip that aired on "Good Morning America" today.

When Dan Conner, played by John Goodman, enthusiastically points to the "Easy Climb," a robotic chair on their staircase, Roseanne quips, "No, I don't need it, I'm young and vibrant."

Adam Rose/ABC

As she starts to climb the stairs on her own, her husband launches the "Easy Climb" in a mock race beside her, announcing who is in the lead every inch of the way.

"Roseanne" returned to TV last week with monster ratings after years off the air. An estimated 18.2 million viewers tuned in for the show's premiere -- 10 percent more than the 1997 finale, according to The Nielsen Company.

The show was widely praised for fairly portraying a family with differing political views. Barr was reportedly adamant that her TV persona be a President Donald Trump supporter, like she is in real life.

Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images

Adam Rose/ABC

The starring actress even received a congratulatory call from the president following last week's premiere.

The next episode of "Roseanne" airs Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.