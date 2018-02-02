Steph Curry and wife, Ayesha, are expecting: 'Curry party of 5'

It looks like the Currys may soon have a big enough family for a basketball team.

Ayesha Curry announced Friday that she's expecting her third child with two-time NBA champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Preggers," on Instagram. A caption read, "Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5."

Courtesy: Ayesha Curry

Curry, 28, continued, "Feeling very blessed... and very sick. Yippie! #Curryfor3."

The host of “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” is already a mother to two daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.

The Currys, who met as teenagers while attending the same church youth group, wed in 2011.