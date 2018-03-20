After being stood up by friends at his "Stranger Things"-themed birthday party, one fan of the Netflix show is poised to have the best party yet next year.

Ayen Alambat tweeted pictures from her little brother Aaron's birthday party over the weekend with a sad message attached to some very festive pictures.

"My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up," the caption read next to a picture of Aaron’s toughing out his birthday alone like a champ, eating a special cake and doing a classic pose from the show.

The tweet immediately went viral and now boasts well over 200,000 “likes.”

But it also caught the attention of the show's young stars, including Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.

"What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your [sic] awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?" Brown, 14, tweeted back at Alambat.

Matarazzo, 15, jumped in in, too, offering to bring a snack for next year's big shindig.

"Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding," he added.

Alambat basically lost her mind after seeing the tweets.

No word yet on whether this party will be held in the parallel world of the Upside Down.