What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for April

It's no April Fool's joke that there are a slew of new titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for the new month!
As always, grab your popcorn and candy, and snuggle up to your TV, laptop or tablet because you have some binge sessions coming.
Here are the lists:
NETFLIX
TV
April 1
- Wakfu: Season 3
April 2
- La Piloto: Season 1
April 6
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
- Fastest Car: Season 1
- Money Heist: Part 2
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z
- Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
April 9
- AMO: Season 1
April 13
- Chef’s Table: Pastry
- Lost in Space: Season 1
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
April 17
- The Chalet: Season 1
April 19
- Charité: Season 1
April 20
- Aggretsuko: Season 1
- Dope: Season 2
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
April 21
- The Letdown: Season 1
April 24
- Call the Midwife: “Christmas Special 2017”
April 27
- 3%: Season 2
- Bobby Kennedy for President
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
Movies
April 1
- A Sort of Family
- Along Came Polly
- Bad Boys
- Battlefield Earth
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Big Time
- Body of Lies
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Cats & Dogs
- Cold Mountain
- Dare to Be Wild
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Duchess
- The Family Man
- Fish People
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- Friday Night Lights
- The Iron Giant
- Jackass 2.5
- Life Is Beautiful
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- The Lost Boys
- Mortal Kombat
- Nancy Drew
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Queen of the Damned
- Scarface
- Seven
- Sin City
- Speed Racer
- The Spy Next Door
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
April 3
- Fary Is the New Black
April 5
- Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
- Despicable Me 3
April 6
- The 4th Company
- 6 Balloons
- Amateur
- Orbiter 9
- Ram Dass, Going Home
- Sun Dogs
- Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
April 7
- 24 Hours to Live
April 10
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
April 12
- Pickpockets
April 13
- Come Sunday
- I Am Not an Easy Man
April 15
- Lakeview Terrace
- Seven Pounds
April 17
- The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special: Collection
April 18
- Friend Request
- Pelé
April 20
- Dude
- Kodachrome
- Mercury 13
April 24
- Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
April 25
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
- Psychokinesis
April 27
- Candy Jar
- Holy Goalie
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- The Week Of
AMAZON PRIME
TV
April 1
- Hitler's Bodyguard season 1
- Merlin seasons 1 - 5
- Storage Wars Northern Treasures season 1
- World's Craziest Foods season 1
April 2
- The Missing season 2
April 6
- All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines
April 13
- Bosch season 4
April 23
- Red Rock season 3
April 24
- Vikings season 5
April 27
- All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys season 3
- Little Big Awesome
Movies
April 1
- 30 Beats
- 52 Pick-Up
- A Simple Plan
- A Suitable Girl
- Basic Instinct
- Brooklyn's Finest
- Carrie
- Danny Roane: First Time Director
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- Drugstore Cowboy
- Escape from New York
- Eye for An Eye
- Flashback
- For a Few Dollars More
- Fred 3: Camp Fred
- Fred: Night of the Living Fred
- Fred: The Movie
- Friday the 13th
- Funny About Love
- Gamer
- Hellbenders 3D
- Ice Mother
- Internal Affairs
- Kickboxer
- Ladybugs
- Life Stinks
- Man in the Moon
- Marathon Man
- Married to the Mob
- Meatballs
- Miami Blues
- My Art
- Mystery Team
- Mystic River
- Paranormal Activity
- Philadelphia
- Prancer
- Project Nim
- Quigley Down Under
- Red State
- Salsa
- Shanghai Surprise
- She's Having a Baby
- Sleepers
- Small Soldiers
- Snake Eyes
- Spaceballs
- Stand Up Guys
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown
- Steel Magnolias
- Superstar
- Tenderness
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- The Big Wedding
- The Conspirator
- The Departure
- The Dogs of War
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Karate Kid
- The King of Comedy
- The Marc Pease Experience
- The Phantom
- The Rage: Carrie 2
- The Replacements
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Winning Season
- Thirst Street
- Throw Momma from the Train
- Trading Mom
- Troy
- Up in Smoke
- Uptown Girls
- Warpath
- Wayne's World 2
- Wishmaster
- Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
- Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
- Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
April 2
- Chavela
- Psychopaths
April 3
- The Commuter
- Honey 4: Rise Up and Dance
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- Blame
- The Florida Project
April 10
- Hours
- All The Money In the World
- Hostiles
- Paddington 2
- Phantom Thread
April 12
- I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- Saturday Church
April 15
- Fame
April 17
- Shopkins Wild
April 18
- Aida's Secrets
April 20
- Pass Over
April 21
- Hangman
April 25
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
HULU
April 1
- 60 Days In: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- American Pickers: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (History)
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 12 (History)
- Counting Cars: Complete Season 6B (History)
- Fixer Upper: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)
- Flip or Flop: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)
- Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 1 (History)
- House Hunters: Complete Season 108 (HGTV)
- House Hunter’s Renovation: Complete Season 8 (HGTV)
- Intervention: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (A&E)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
- Project Runway: Complete Season 15 (Lifetime)
- Property Brothers: Complete Season 9 (HGTV)
- Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Seasons 1 & 4 (HGTV)
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)
- 30 Beats (2012)
- 5 Days of War (2010)
- 50/50 (2011)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Accepted (2006)
- Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)
- Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- The Beaver (2011)
- The Big Wedding (2013)
- Carrie (1976)
- Red State (2012)
- Con Air (1997)
- The Conspirator (2011)
- Cool Runnings (1993)
- Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
- The Dogs of War (1981)
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
- Eagle Vs Shark (2007)
- Eight Millimeter (1999)
- Eye for an Eye (1996)
- Fathers and Daughters (2015)
- Flashback (1990)
- The Flowers of War (2011)
- The Foot Fist Way (2008)
- For A Few Dollars More (1967)
- Fred: The Movie (2010)
- Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)
- Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)
- Friday The 13th (1980)
- Funny About Love (1990)
- Gamer (2009)
- The Giant King (2015)
- Hellbenders 3D (2012)
- Honey (2003)
- Honey 2 (2011)
- I Am a Teacher (2016)
- The Inbetweeners (2011)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- The Jackal (1997)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- K2 (1991)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)
- Land Before Time Sing Along (1997)
- Land Before Time Sing Along 2 (1999)
- Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)
- Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)
- Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire (2000)
- Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
- Leftovers (2017)
- Life Stinks (1991)
- Man in the Moon (1991)
- Map of the Human Heart (1992)
- Marathon Man (1976)
- The Marc Pease Experience (2009)
- Married to the Mob (1988)
- The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Mystery Team (2009)
- Paranormal Activity (2007)
- The Phantom (1996)
- Prancer (1989)
- Project Nim (2011)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
- Roxanne (1987)
- Salsa (1988)
- Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll (2010)
- Shanghai Surprise (1986)
- She’s Having A Baby (1988)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Stand Up Guys (2012)
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
- Stories We Tell (2012)
- Superstar (1999)
- The Switch (2010)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- Tenderness (2009)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
- Texas Killing Fields (2011)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- Throw Momma from the Train (1987)
- Thunder Soul (2010)
- Trading Mom (1994)
- Tumbledown (2015)
- Up In Smoke (1978)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- U-571 (2000)
- Warpath (1951)
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
- The Winning Season (2010)
- Wishmaster (1997)
- Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)
- Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)
- Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)
April 2
- Black Sails: Complete Season 4 (Starz)
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special (NBC)
- Life Partners (2014)
April 3
- The Crossing: Series Premiere (ABC)
April 4
- National Treasure: Kiri: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- So B It (2016)
April 6
- Dina (2017)
April 7
- My Hero Academia (Subbed): Season 3 Premiere (Funimation)
April 9
- Take My Nose…Please (2017)
April 10
- Preacher: Complete Season 2 (AMC)
- Hours (2013)
April 11
- New Girl: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)
- Augie (2017)
April 12
- I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)
April 13
- Rellik: Series Premiere (*Cinemax)
April 14
- Dealt (2017)
- April 15
- A Teacher (2013)
- American Gangster (2007)
- Boys and Girls (2000)
- Fame (2009)
- Hollow in the Land (2018)
- Howl (2010)
- In the Bedroom (2001)
- Life is Beautiful (1997)
- Master of Disguise (2002)
- Off Label (2012)
- Shut Up and Play the Hits (2012)
- Slumber (2018)
- The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
- The Messenger (2009)
April 16
- The Relationtrip (2017)
April 18
- Tragedy Girls (2017)
April 19
- Love Island: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
- The Only Way Is Essex: Complete Season 21 (All3 Media)
- Loving Vincent (2017)
April 20
- Z for Zachariah (2015)
April 22
- Westworld: Season 2 Premiere (*HBO)
April 24
- Vikings: Complete Season 5 (History)
April 25
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
April 26
- Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)
April 27
- Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)
April 28
- 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)
April 29
- Permanent (2017)
April 30
- The Carmichael Show: Complete Season 3 (NBC)
- Unsolved Mysteries: Complete Seasons 9 – 14 (FilmRise)
- A Thousand Junkies (2017)