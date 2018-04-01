What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for April

It's no April Fool's joke that there are a slew of new titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for the new month!

As always, grab your popcorn and candy, and snuggle up to your TV, laptop or tablet because you have some binge sessions coming.

Here are the lists:

NETFLIX

TV

April 1

Wakfu: Season 3

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 6

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

April 9

AMO: Season 1

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Lost in Space: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1

April 19

Charité: Season 1

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24

Call the Midwife: “Christmas Special 2017”

April 27

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

Universal Pictures

Movies

April 1



A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

The Duchess

The Family Man

Fish People

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Friday Night Lights

The Iron Giant

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

The Lost Boys

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Queen of the Damned

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

The Spy Next Door

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

April 3

Fary Is the New Black

April 5

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

The 4th Company

6 Balloons

Amateur

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Come Sunday

I Am Not an Easy Man

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 20

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

April 24

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 27

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The Week Of

The Weinstein Company

AMAZON PRIME

TV

April 1

Hitler's Bodyguard season 1

Merlin seasons 1 - 5

Storage Wars Northern Treasures season 1

World's Craziest Foods season 1

April 2

The Missing season 2

April 6

All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines

April 13

Bosch season 4

April 23

Red Rock season 3

April 24

Vikings season 5

April 27

All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys season 3

Little Big Awesome

Movies

April 1

30 Beats

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

A Suitable Girl

Basic Instinct

Brooklyn's Finest

Carrie

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Desperately Seeking Susan

Drugstore Cowboy

Escape from New York

Eye for An Eye

Flashback

For a Few Dollars More

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Movie

Friday the 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

Hellbenders 3D

Ice Mother

Internal Affairs

Kickboxer

Ladybugs

Life Stinks

Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

Meatballs

Miami Blues

My Art

Mystery Team

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

Red State

Salsa

Shanghai Surprise

She's Having a Baby

Sleepers

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Steel Magnolias

Superstar

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Big Wedding

The Conspirator

The Departure

The Dogs of War

The Foot Fist Way

The Karate Kid

The King of Comedy

The Marc Pease Experience

The Phantom

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Replacements

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Winning Season

Thirst Street

Throw Momma from the Train

Trading Mom

Troy

Up in Smoke

Uptown Girls

Warpath

Wayne's World 2

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

April 2

Chavela

Psychopaths

April 3

The Commuter

Honey 4: Rise Up and Dance

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

Blame

The Florida Project

April 10

Hours

All The Money In the World

Hostiles

Paddington 2

Phantom Thread

April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Saturday Church

April 15

Fame

April 17

Shopkins Wild

April 18

Aida's Secrets

April 20

Pass Over

April 21

Hangman

April 25

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Take Five/Hulu

HULU

April 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 12 (History)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6B (History)

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 1 (History)

House Hunters: Complete Season 108 (HGTV)

House Hunter’s Renovation: Complete Season 8 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (A&E)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Project Runway: Complete Season 15 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 9 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Seasons 1 & 4 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

30 Beats (2012)

5 Days of War (2010)

50/50 (2011)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Accepted (2006)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

The Beaver (2011)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Red State (2012)

Con Air (1997)

The Conspirator (2011)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Dogs of War (1981)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eagle Vs Shark (2007)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Fathers and Daughters (2015)

Flashback (1990)

The Flowers of War (2011)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Fred: The Movie (2010)

Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Funny About Love (1990)

Gamer (2009)

The Giant King (2015)

Hellbenders 3D (2012)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am a Teacher (2016)

The Inbetweeners (2011)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Jackal (1997)

Jane Eyre (2011)

K2 (1991)

Ladybugs (1992)

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)

Land Before Time Sing Along (1997)

Land Before Time Sing Along 2 (1999)

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)

Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)

Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire (2000)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Leftovers (2017)

Life Stinks (1991)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

Marathon Man (1976)

The Marc Pease Experience (2009)

Married to the Mob (1988)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mystery Team (2009)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

The Phantom (1996)

Prancer (1989)

Project Nim (2011)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Roxanne (1987)

Salsa (1988)

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll (2010)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

She’s Having A Baby (1988)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Stories We Tell (2012)

Superstar (1999)

The Switch (2010)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Tenderness (2009)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

Texas Killing Fields (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

Thunder Soul (2010)

Trading Mom (1994)

Tumbledown (2015)

Up In Smoke (1978)

Uptown Girls (2003)

U-571 (2000)

Warpath (1951)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

The Winning Season (2010)

Wishmaster (1997)

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

April 2

Black Sails: Complete Season 4 (Starz)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special (NBC)

Life Partners (2014)

April 3

The Crossing: Series Premiere (ABC)

April 4

National Treasure: Kiri: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

So B It (2016)

April 6

Dina (2017)

April 7

My Hero Academia (Subbed): Season 3 Premiere (Funimation)

April 9

Take My Nose…Please (2017)

April 10

Preacher: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Hours (2013)

April 11

New Girl: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)

Augie (2017)

April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

April 13

Rellik: Series Premiere (*Cinemax)

April 14

Dealt (2017)

April 15

A Teacher (2013)

American Gangster (2007)

Boys and Girls (2000)

Fame (2009)

Hollow in the Land (2018)

Howl (2010)

In the Bedroom (2001)

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Master of Disguise (2002)

Off Label (2012)

Shut Up and Play the Hits (2012)

Slumber (2018)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Messenger (2009)

April 16

The Relationtrip (2017)

April 18

Tragedy Girls (2017)

April 19

Love Island: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

The Only Way Is Essex: Complete Season 21 (All3 Media)

Loving Vincent (2017)

April 20

Z for Zachariah (2015)

April 22

Westworld: Season 2 Premiere (*HBO)

April 24

Vikings: Complete Season 5 (History)

April 25

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 26

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

April 27

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)

April 28

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

April 29

Permanent (2017)

April 30