What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon in February

A new month brings a new list of films and TV shows to stream.

Netflix is releasing a slew of originals, including a new show from Joel McHale and a revamped version of "Queer Eye," as well as much-loved films including "Goodfellas," "Ocean's Eleven," and "Kill Bill."

Hulu's offerings include "Mystic Pizza," "Sabrina," and "Star Trek," while Amazon will offer subscribers the chance to see Oscar best picture nominee "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" from the comfort of their own homes.

The complete lists are below.

Netflix

Feb. 1

“3,000 Miles to Graceland”

“42 Grams”

“Aeon Flux”

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Pie Presents: Band Camp”

“American Pie Presents: The Book of Love”

“American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile”

“Ella Enchanted”

“Extract”

“GoodFellas”

“How the Beatles Changed the World”

“John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken”

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1”

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution”

“Lovesick”

“Meet the Fockers”

“Meet the Parents”

“Men in Black”

“National Parks Adventure”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Paint It Black”

“Scream 3”

“The Hurt Locker”

“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”

“Z Nation” Season 4

Feb. 2

"Altered Carbon” Season 1 (Netflix original)

“Cabin Fever”

“Coach Snoop” Season 1 (Netflix original)

“Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!” (Netflix original)

“Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia” Season 1 (Netflix original

“On Body and Soul” (Netflix original)

Feb. 6

“Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers” (Netflix original)

“Valor” Season 1

Feb. 7

“Imposters” Season 1

“Queer Eye” Season 1 (Netflix original)

Feb. 8

“6 Days”

“The Emoji Movie”

Feb. 9

“Fate/Apocrypha” Part 2 (Netflix original)

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney” (Netflix original)

“Seeing Allred” (Netflix original)

“The Ritual” (Netflix original)

“The Trader (Sovdagari)” (Netflix original)

“When We First Met” (Netflix original)

Feb. 14

“Greenhouse Academy” Season 2 (Netflix original)

“Love Per Square Foot” (Netflix original)

Feb. 15

“Deep Undercover Collection” Collection 2

“Re:Mind” Season 1 (Netflix original)

Feb. 16

“DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” Season 6 (Netflix original)

“Evan Almighty”

“Everything Sucks!” Season 1 (Netflix original)

"Irreplaceable You” (Netflix original)

“First Team: Juventus” Season 1 (Netflix original)

Feb. 17

“Blood Money”

Feb. 18

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” (Netflix original)

Feb. 19

“Dismissed”

“FullMetal Alchemist (Netflix original)

Feb. 20

“Bates Motel” Season 5

“The Frankenstein Chronicles” Seasons 1-2 (Netflix original)

Feb. 21

“Forgotten” (Netflix original)

“Lincoln”

“The Bachelors”

Feb. 22

“Atomic Puppet” Season 1

Feb. 23

“Marseille” Season 2 (Netflix original)

“Mute” (Netflix original)

“Seven Seconds” Season 1 (Netflix original)

“Ugly Delicious” Season 1 (Netflix original)

Feb. 24

“Jeepers Creepers 3”

Feb. 26

“El Vato” Season 2

“Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards”

“People You May Know”

“Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso” Season 2

“Winnie”

Feb. 27

"Derren Brown: The Push” (Netflix original)

“Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” (Netflix original)

Hulu

Feb. 1

"Cougar Town": Complete Series

"Dirt": Complete Series

"Everwood: Complete Series

"Face Off": Complete Seasons 1-10

"Nightcap": Complete Season 2

"One Tree Hill": Complete Series

"Real Humans": Complete Seasons 1 & 2

"A Date for Mad Mary"

"A Fish Called Wanda"

"Agent Cody Banks"

"Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London"

"Akeelah and the Bee"

"Amelie"

"American Idiots"

"The Animal"

"An Officer and a Gentleman"

"Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre"

"The Benchwarmers"

"Black Spurs"

"Blazing Saddles"

"Casi Divas"

"Charm School"

"Confessions of A Dangerous Mind"

"The Cutting Edge"

"The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold"

"Daybreakers"

"Gang Related"

"The Good the Bad and the Ugly"

"The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard"

"Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds"

"Harsh Times"

"The Haunting"

"He Said, She Said"

"Hoodlum"

"The Hurt Locker"

"Intersection"

"Keeping Up with the Steins"

"Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector"

"Lulu on the Bridge"

"Manhattan"

"Manhunter"

"Mermaids"

"Michael"

"Mystic Pizza"

"Nine Queens"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Red Dawn"

"Redline"

"Rollerball" (2002)

"Rollerball"(1975)

"Frailty"

"Running Scared"

"Rustlers’ Rhapsody"

"Sabrina"

"Sin City"

"Slow Burn"

"The Spirit"

"The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover"

"The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale"

"The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today"

"Swimming with Sharks"

"Terms of Endearment"

"The Thaw"

"The Warriors"

"Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her"

Feb. 2

"A.P. Bio": Season 1 Premiere

Feb. 4

"Broad City": Complete Season 4

"My Dead Boyfriend"

Feb. 5

"Archer: Dreamland": Complete Season 8

"Beach Rats"

"The Challenge"

"Weiner"

Feb. 6

"Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story"

"Danica"

"The 60 Yard Line"

Feb. 7

"A Taxi Driver"

Feb. 8

"Gary Unmarried": Complete Seasons 1-2

"Perception": Complete Seasons 1-3

"The PJ’s": Complete Seasons 1-3

Feb. 9

"Brockmire": Complete Season 1

Feb. 11

"Lucky"

"Run the Tide"

Feb. 12

"Along for the Ride"

"Honeymoon"

"It Happened in L.A."

"The Two Faces of January"

"Tom of Finland"

Feb. 13

"Christmas in the Heartland"

"Drinksgiving"

Feb. 14

"National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call"

"Star Trek"

Feb. 15

"Parenthood": Complete Series

"28 Hotel Rooms"

"An Ideal Husband"

"Birthday Girl"

"Fresh"

"Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot"

"Monogamy:

"Next"

"Rebirth"

"The Exploding Girl"

Feb. 16

"Cardinal": Complete Season 2

Feb. 17

"The Long Road Home": Complete Season 1

Feb. 18

"Pocket Listing"

"Thanks for Sharing"

Feb. 19

"White Bird in a Blizzard"

Feb. 20

"Above Ground Level: Dubfire"

Feb. 21

"Once Upon A Time"

"The Villainess"

Feb. 23

"Detroit"

Feb. 26

"Love is Thicker than Water"

Feb. 27

"Good Girls": Season 1 Premiere

"The Voice": Season 14 Premiere

"Alien Psychosis"

Feb. 28

"The Looming Tower": Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Amazon

Feb. 1

"American Idiots"

"Black Spurs"

"The Cutting Edge"

"The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold"

"Daybreakers"

"A Fish Called Wanda"

"Gang Related"

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"

"The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard"

"Harsh Times"

"The Haunting"

"He Said, She Said"

"Hoodlum"

"Intersection"

"Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector"

"Lulu on the Bridge"

"Manhattan"

"Manhunter"

"Mermaids"

"Mystic Pizza"

"An Officer and a Gentleman"

"Red Dawn"

"Rollerball" (2002)

"Rollerball" (1975)

"Running Scared"

"Rustlers' Rhapsody"

"Sabrina"

"Slow Burn"

"Swimming with Sharks"

"Terms of Endearment"

"The Thaw"

"Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her"

"The Warriors"

Feb. 2

"Absentia" (Prime Original)

"Two Dope Queens": Season 1

Feb. 4

"My Dead Boyfriend"

Feb. 6

"Danica"

"The Star"

Feb. 7

"The Expanse" Season 2

Feb. 8

"Mother's Day"

Feb. 9