Country star Tim McGraw hasn't lost his sense of humor after collapsing on stage earlier this month.

The 50-year-old musician posted an underwater photo of himself deep-sea fishing. He captioned it, "Hydrating!"

On March 11, McGraw reportedly dropped to his knees and took a seat after singing his song "Humble and Kind" as part of the annual Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland.

His wife, country singer Faith Hill, 50, who was performing with him, told the crowd shortly thereafter that he was OK, but added that she would not let him continue the performance.

A rep for the singer later said in a statement that McGraw was suffering from dehydration.

McGraw himself blamed the incident on "lots of flying and dehydration, and said that he might need to ease up on his exercise regimen.

"I gotta cut short my workout,” McGraw told The Blast, after arriving at JFK Airport in New York City the day after he collapsed.

Now, it appears the singer took his own advice, taking what looks to be an island vacation with his wife of 20 years.

He posted a shot of her beneath a beach towel and captioned it, "We love our mummy!!!"

McGraw and Hill will resume their Soul2Soul world tour in Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.