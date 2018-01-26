Vanity Fair's 24th annual Oscar issue features some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman, but the photo shoot by famed photographer Annie Liebowitz fell victim to some bush-league Photoshop fails.

It didn't take long for people to notice something the photo editors clearly didn't: Winfrey has three hands. Her right hand is on her right hip, her left is in her lap, and her other left hand is clasping Reese Witherspoon around her waist.

Some claimed Witherspoon had a little something extra, too: a third leg.

Vanity Fair said in a tweet that editors would correct the number of Winfrey's hands online, but Witherspoon's "extra leg" was actually the seam of her dress, the magazine noted.

For their part, the celebs had fun with the gaffe. On Twitter, Witherspoon copped to having another leg to stand on, while Winfrey applauded her bravery. "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," the mogul posted, complete with emoji for three hands and a heart.

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯\_(?)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error? online?.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

However, the discussion over the magazine cover didn't end with a Photoshop gaffe or two. On Thursday evening, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that James Franco, who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment, had been removed from the photo after sitting for the shoot. Franco has denied the harassment allegations.

"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," a magazine spokesperson told the publication.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey ?? (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018