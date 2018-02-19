'The Bachelor' hometown date sneak peek

More
Tia's brother demands to know if the rumors about Arie being a playboy are true.
1:09 | 02/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Bachelor' hometown date sneak peek
But let's have a toast to my veto it. Marianne thank you are married all. I'll just batting swing aren't. I wanna Michigan impressions done it I'm way more nervous laugh out of me to Bahraini in the hometown standard. Before a list he has said that. Her brother would be hardest to win over just because they are so close since she shares allows him so there's a lot of pressure. Please leather perfect tree. You have a few questions yeah. Are hearing from fire away. Some. Did I see my little sister you know she means the world to me and have always been there four or you know but now for life. Had a chance to be therefore you know here are some things about you know you like many who live Playboy you know. The rumors rather they're kissing ban days. Is that something that. After look forward to. Hacking group meets nine that's you are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53153474,"title":"'The Bachelor' hometown date sneak peek ","duration":"1:09","description":"Tia's brother demands to know if the rumors about Arie being a playboy are true. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/bachelor-hometown-date-sneak-peek-53153474","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.