Transcript for 'Bachelor' preview: Jacqueline questions her relationship with Arie

Suddenly finds out they have very same thing for our conversation he had not come on a they're all its. Hard to watch. Third ran and charges and ten other people are much more Zoran. I don't know all of them were none had a ruling in the morning. When we can't be treating other. Just telling each hospital to meet these decisions I don't trust my instinct is there. I have to go to our each night. And I don't know kind of currencies slipping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.