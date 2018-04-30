Transcript for Bill Cosby trial juror speaks out after verdict

We'll move on to our exclusive interview with one of the jurors who convicted bill Cosby. 22-year-old Harrison Snyder sat down with linsey Davis and, linsey, he is convinced he made the right decision That's right. No second-guessing. Good morning to you. Harrison Snyder was the youngest of all the deliberating jurors and at 22 he wasn't even alive during the height of Cosby's fame and admits he wasn't aware of the me too movement. While many said it came down to he said/she said, Snyder says for him it came down to what Cosby said himself. This morning, a stunning revelation that it may have been Bill Cosby's own words that sealed his fate. What was the evidence that made you sure beyond a reasonable doubt that he was guilty. I think it was his deposition really. Mr. Cosby admitted to giving quaaludes to women, young women in order to have sex with them. Reporter: For weeks there was speculation about the outcome. But this morning we hear just what was going on inside the deliberation room during bill Cosby's retrial thanks to jurors number one, Harrison Snyder. But when you entered the room for the first time were you sure that he was guilty? No. So what then made the difference for you once you started deliberating? Hearing everyone's comments about certain pieces of evidence and going through the different counts. So you don't feel even now that it was an open and shut case? No. Reporter: The 22-year-old says prior to the trial, he didn't know much about Cosby and knew nothing about the allegations against him. I really didn't know a lot. I knew he was an actor. I knew that he did "The Cosby show." I never watched "The Cosby show." What did you know about the allegations prior to becoming a juror in the case? I didn't know anything. I don't watch news ever. So I didn't even know what he was on trial for. Reporter: At Cosby's first trial last spring, the jury deliberated for more than 52 hours but was unable to come to a unanimous decision on whether or not Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted former temple university employee Andrea constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. When Andrea was on the stand did you believe her? Yes. What about those other five -- Yeah. If you hadn't heard from the other five and just had her word would that have mattered to you. I don't think so because in the deposition he stated that he gave these drugs to other women. I don't think it really necessarily mattered these other five women were here because he said it himself that he's used drugs for other women. You found his words to be the most damning overall? Yeah. Reporter: While many in the court of public opinion felt the me too movement loomed large perhaps even helping to sway the jury -- Are you well aware of me too movement? Did that have a factor in your decision. No, I only found about it after I got home and looked online to see what everything was. I didn't even know about the me too movement. Reporter: He described the jury about being all on the same page when arriving at that unanimous guilty verdict. Some say I made the right decision and some say they still think he's innocent and I just tell them, if you were there, you would say the same thing. You would say that he's guilty. Reporter: Sitting here today is there any doubt in your mind that you guys came to the right conclusion? No, I have no doubt at all. As for inconsistencies in constand's story Snyder says they were explained away by the prosecution's first witness, a sexual assault expert who testified in the reporting delays, inconsistencies in statements and continuing to keep in contact with the perpetrator are all Normal behavior for a victim of sexual assault but he says there was no dissension, no tension at all in that deliberation room. Their verdict was clear. Pretty clear, okay, linsey, thanks very much. Let's talk about it with Dan Abrams. Not much comfort, Cosby's team can take from this. No, defense attorneys like to try and cite what jurors say after the fact usually ineffectively in an appeal but this provides no fodder for the defense at all because he is saying it wasn't the five other women, which would be the most controversial issue that was in this case versus the first case that swayed his decision. What I found so interesting is it's a reminder that expert testimony does matter. Right. We always like to say these experts, anyone can buy an expert, both sides. This guy is making it clear that the expert who testified about what it means to be a victim mattered to him. That plus Cosby's word. Plus Cosby's words but at least it provided context for him where when the question was, well, why didn't she report it quickly? Why did it take a year? Why did she keep calling him? These all came up in the wake of the first trial and this guy is saying, the sexual assault expert put it into context for us, first witness. So clearly the case of first impressions. Is there anything Cosby's team can look to to win on appeal? The biggest issue, not a frivolous argument is that the five additional women who testified in this case about what they say Cosby did to them shouldn't have been allowed to testify. The argument is, this is what is called pattern and practice. This was his M.O. He did this all the time. That's why the judge allowed it in. Doesn't mean that it's still not a controversial decision. That will be the central appeal. Dan Abrams, thanks so much. I was reading some things over the weekend that he being Bill Cosby may not face jail time, that if you look at the judge letting him out because people thought his bail would be revoked and it wasn't. I don't quite buy that. 