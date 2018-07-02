Transcript for Celebrities help raise over $20M for Time's Up legal defense fund

some "Pop news" with Lara Spencer. Thank you, robin Roberts. Good morning, George and you guys and you, of course. And we're going to start with great news. The time's up initiative started by that group of celebrity women including Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, well, in just over one month, guys, they have now raised over $20 million in donations, give it up. Thank you to everybody who has made a donation. All of that money going to a legal defense fund aiding victims of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. The announcement made during the 2018 makers conference during a time's up panel that featured Natalie portman, ava duvernay and others involved and here's a little sound from Natalie portman. How empowering it is to be in a room to be on the same team, to say we refuse to be pitted against each other, there's not only one spot. We're going to make room for all of us. Women helping women. And, by the way -- Can't we all just get along? By the way already a thousand people have actually sought legal help from the fund which is open to any of you who need help seeking justice. And that is great news. It is. Also in the news this morning, rap superstar drake gave students at Miami senior high school a big surprise. He shows up on the campus to film a video for his new single called "God's plan" and invites the students to be extras in the video. You can see him above the football field on a hydraulic crane and here he is in the school hallways. We've got video of that, as well. The three-time grammy winner said thank you by donating $25,000 to the school in how nice. And all the students, guys, received uniforms designed by drake himself. Very thoughtful. And the giving didn't end there. He went on to the university of Miami and surprised a student with a $50,000 scholarship. All in a day's work for rap royalty. Wow. We thank you, drake. Yeah. Amazing. He got a great location, the kids got a great experience and giving back. Now every school is like come film here. Yeah, absolutely. Hey, come to the "Gma" set. Finally, guys, the oxford English dictionary has officially added a word we all recognize, hangry. About time. About time. The combination of hungry and angry, of course, has been given this official definition. Quote, bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger which every single one of us can relate to. Also added to the dictionary the words butt-dial and mic drop which I would like to do right now.

