Transcript for Cosby supporters react to verdict

We are joined by two of bill Cosby's publicists, Andrew Wyatt and ebonee Benson. Ebonee, you just heard those victims. Your response? I think it's very interesting that she chose words that such as massive man especially when she gave had her testimony her and her friend Judy were actually on their way because they enjoyed big black men and again -- You really want to go there? She stopped -- talked about getting F'd up and sleeping with Bill Cosby again. We're talking about accusations that have not been followed up with any evidence besides what our defense attorneys did. There was evidence completely blatantly selectively overlooked by the commonwealth in this situation, again, women who knew who this man was, they had an agenda, and then years later come with accusations because they woke up and saw someone on TV, again, of course, they would feel that way, of course, they would feel they want him to spend the rest of his life in jail because that's the agenda they set out with from the beginning. A jury of Bill Cosby's peers looked at all the evidence. Decided he was guilty of those crimes. Andrew Wyatt, where is Mr. Cosby this morning? How is he feeling? His reaction. Just to finish, you said a jury of his peer, they also had a huge amount of prejudice and bias by having five women also testify to crimes which he was not on trial for. Go ahead. You asked me how is Mr. Cosby. Mr. Cosby is right now with Mrs. Cosby. He's feeling great. He's confident. He's not -- although he has been found guilty, he's innocent of these charges and he maintains his innocence and he's going to walk around as a man who's innocent because he didn't do anything wrong. You're saying he's comforted. What is he comforted by? He's confident because he didn't do anything wrong. These are allegations that are a decade long allegation. These women have no evidence. They went to no authorities. They parade these five distracters in to tell stories and talk about the drug habits they had. You have lise-lotte lublin who said I don't even remember if anything happened to me. I think these jurors got it wrong. You had juror number 11, George, who said before the trial started that Mr. Cosby was guilty and why wait -- why even waste our time. Let's just find the man guilty. Our defense attorneys fought hard to make sure that juror did not end up in that box and yet and still you had a person with a 100 complete bias sitting there not interested in any evidence that was presented by the defense. So, yes, they heard evidence. Hold on a second. Some 60 women have accused bill Cosby of various indiscretions of sexual harassment. You're saying all these women, all 60 women are lying? May I ask a question? Since when are all people honest? And since when all are women honest? We can take a look at Emmett till, for example. Since when are all people honest. This became a public lynching. What Gloria Allred was able to do she took a solid pepper shaker and shaked out a lot of salt and sprinkled in a little black pepper and the south came east and that's what we saw. The sheer volume of people coming forward, that's what they did in order to persuade public opinion. And 60 women -- I'm not sure -- -- Criminal charges. Where are those charges? Yes, she's women have allegation, where is the evidence, where is the proof. Where have the authorities found there was sufficient evidence to pursue a case. On top of that we talk about -- Excuse me. Excuse me, the jury looked at all that. They made their decision. Thank you both for your time this morning.

