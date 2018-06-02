-
Now Playing: Tom Brady shows compassion for radio host who insulted daughter
-
Now Playing: Meet the man who attempted to be Tom Brady for a week
-
Now Playing: The biggest moments from the Oscar nominee luncheon
-
Now Playing: Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman's allegations
-
Now Playing: How Gisele Bundchen is turning her husband's Super Bowl loss into a lesson for their kids
-
Now Playing: Remembering 'Frasier' actor John Mahoney
-
Now Playing: Missing woman 'found' as new contestant on 'The Bachelor'
-
Now Playing: Nafessa Williams and China Ann McClain discuss making history with 'Black Lightning'
-
Now Playing: John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Lauren Alaina
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Morgan Evans
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Dustin Lynch
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Eagles players describe historic Super Bowl win
-
Now Playing: New information released on Natalie Wood's death
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Michael Ray
-
Now Playing: Super fans react to the Eagles' Super Bowl victory
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Walker Hayes
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Lindsay Ell
-
Now Playing: Claire Danes talks politics in 'Homeland,' #MeToo movement, best advice she's received
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake, hilarious commercials & more: Biggest moments of Super Bowl LII