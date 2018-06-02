Transcript for How Gisele Bundchen is turning her husband's Super Bowl loss into a lesson for their kids

Our cover story is Gisele bundchen trying to turn the super bowl loss for her husband Tom Brady into a lesson for their children and will talk about good sportsmanship. Adrienne Bankert with that. You know what, the eagles' win meant a lot of disappointed patriots fans. Mom Gisele made it a moment to teach her kids about winning and losing. And time runs out. Reporter: 41-33. A painful loss to the eagles becomes a lesson in being a good sport for none other than Tom Brady's family. I mean losing sucks but that's part of you. You show up and you try to win and sometimes you lose. That's the way it goes. Reporter: It wasn't just Tom who was upset. Two of his three children seen crying after the game according to "Usa today" reporter Josh Peter. The wife Gisele posted video of daughter Vivian dancing after the final score, the 5-year-old was inconsolable. At one point daughter Vivian blurted out the eagles won the super bowl. Reporter: Gisele wiping away her daughter's tears. Gisele said the eagles have wouldn't in a million years. Reporter: Mom comforts her children with stats. Her husband's multiple championships compared to the eagles' first ever super bowl title. And she said, this is their first super bowl and daddy has won five super bowls. So, maybe she thought that would take some of the sting out of it for the kids. Reporter: Gisele a role model for good sportsmanship by posting her congrats to the team on Instagram. Experts at the mayo clinic say by age 13 if kids feel their performance doesn't neat their parents' expectations they'll want to quit. If young children are taught that supports are all about winning, it could cause them to give up. Losing teaches some very valuable lessons and builds character and can sometimes make them work very hard and it gives them a goal to shoot for. Reporter: In Brady's latest project "Tom vs. Time," the MVP shares his pressure to compete. I know that that box was full of all the people that loved and supported me an I always want to go out and do the best I can do for them. The expert we spoke to said there are four basic ways to teach good sportsmanship, model the good behavior you want your child to exhibit and encourage a positive attitude while playing a game whether sports or any time of game and correct bad behavior right away. Taking advantage of that teachable moment, all right, Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.