Transcript for Johnny Manziel reflects on his 'huge downfall'

We're back with the ABC news exclusive. Johnny Manziel, the former NFL quarterback and Heisman trophy winner. Now opening up about struggles off the field. He's opening up to T.J. Holmes who was with him over the weekend. Seems like he's come a long way. His dad once said, if the my son doesn't get help, he'll be dead by his 4th birthday. E he just turned 25. He says he stopped drinking. He has an offer on the table to get back to pro football. He's engaged. He's revealing the help he is getting to mount not just a football but a life comeback. You don't understand when people come up to us, like, what the hell is your son doing? I didn't feel that until my mom said that. She just broke down. She was crying. I saw the trickle-down effects of what I was doing in my daily life that were meaningless and pointless. And selfish. Reporter: Johnny Manziel's life. From field, to club, to courtroom the has been on full display since November 10, 201. Manziel takes off again. Reporter: That's the day the legend of Johnny football was born. Manziel on his feet, touchdown! Reporter: An exciting, wildly talented yet undersized quarterback at Texas a & M. Went on to be the first freshman to ever win the Heisman. Look at that. Looky here. A bunch of stuff from the 2012 season. Eporter: He was a first round draft pick for the Cleveland browns. His off-field issues caused them to cut him in 2015. He's not played football since. Watching other guys doing what I want to be doing. I'm sitting on the couch being a loser. Reporter: Manziel admits there is no one to blame by him. Run-ins with the law. A domestic assault charge dismissed in November after he agreed to attend an anger manage CHLT course. And the partying and drinking. Like this one caught by TMZ cameras. I had a sense of entitlement. I got so ingrained in only caring about what Johnny wanted. Even when I thought I was doing what I wanted, I was miserable. Reporter: He entered rehabn 2015. He got engaged to his girlfriend. He's been working out. Trying to convince a pro team to take a chance on him. He's launched his own line of apparel. Is the goal of this comeback to get back into the NFL ultimately? That's the end goal 100%. Reporter: You have to tell me are you still drinking? No. Reporter: Not at all? No, I'm not. Here's how I look at it. Going back throughout the last couple of years of my life, I was self-medicating with alcohol. I thought it was making me happy and get out of the depression to a point of where I felt I had some sense of happiness inspect at the end of the day, you're left staring at the ceiling. Back in the depression and the hole, the dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself being superdepressed, thinking about all the mistakes you have made in your life. What did that get me? What did that get me besides out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgrace snd I went a solid five months until I fell back into a bit of a depression where I didn't drink. I didn't do anything. But still, you know, I was going therapy. And -- the difference that I know this year is, I started taking a look at my mental health a little bit and making it a priority in my life and bree making it a priority in my life. To WRE I'm taking medication for bipoerl. I'm working to try to make sure I don't fall back into any type of depression. I know where that leads me and I know how slippery of a slope that is for me. Reporter: You're speaking very openly about things you maybe wouldn't have before. Um, and you said you're taking medication now for bipoerl. When were you diagnosed with that? About a year ago. Like June or July. I went to a facility in California. At the end of the day, I can't help that my wires are differently crossed than yours pip can't help my mental makeup of the the way I was created. But I know that if I stay on the meds and continue to do what I'm doing right now, I think my dad, my mom, I think bree would all agree that they've seen a drastic change. Now, the question that you asked was, is that sustain snbl and will that be the case moving forward? I would like to say yes. I have a lot of confidence that that would be the case. Um -- but at the end of the day, it's to be seen. I'm still moving forward. I'm doing the little meticulous things I have to do try to keep this right over anything else is what means the most to me. So, the main thing to me is not niz call health. It's mental. Reporter: Part of the process is keeping friends and family around. And he can always come home to Texas a pand M, where people line up for hours to meet him. I'm coming back from a huge downfall to try the make, I don't know what kind of comeback it will be. I want to get back on the field and do what brought me so much joy in my life and makes me happy. Doing is my job. Reporter: Now, the dmes IX assault charge that was dropped, he said irgs don't want to talk about it now. He acknowledged it was a tough situation. He does have a cfl contract waiting on him. He could be back in pro football in Canada in the next few months. So much, so so long. Winning the Heisman as a freshman. He was 19 when he was one of the most famous people in the country. Seems on the right road. Thank you, T.J. Coming up, the olympic athlete battling for his life 11

