Karen Gillan sings 'The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond'

More
Gillan appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" and talks about her role in "Avengers: Infinity War."
3:00 | 04/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Karen Gillan sings 'The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond'
Karen this is the first term have been on the show it to you don't know it and install. All laugh to death. Okay. We do. Had I was hoping you would do something Scottish from. August 1. Something like that that I wouldn't know what it was but I would years it would be in your natural. You in nasty in the Bard okay. Singing. Kinney in my friend that I can't beat like QB can do things but. Take back paying. Good thick literally. That he and draw enough. All it. And I'd want to have and he's again on bunny bunny. A little. And may team. Yep that's big Cuddy that day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54779961,"title":"Karen Gillan sings 'The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond' ","duration":"3:00","description":"Gillan appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" and talks about her role in \"Avengers: Infinity War.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/karen-gillan-sings-bonnie-banks-loch-lomond-54779961","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.