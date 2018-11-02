Transcript for Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: 'You're not my friend'

Back now with public tension between two of the stars of sex and the city. ABC's Eva pilgrim joins us. This was a surprise to so many. This once quiet feud between two "Sex and the city" stars now becoming very public. They were the best of friends on HBO's sit show. In real life is a man that and Carrie are far from. Why is it we can see our friends perfectly but when it comes ourselves do we see ourselves clearly. Reporter: Kim cattrall slamming Sarah Jessica parker. Cattrall firing back I don't need your love or support at this time Sarah Jessica parker. Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you were then and now. Let me make this clear, you are not my friend. Some exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your nice girl persona. Parker depending her actions. Somebody in your life whether you're in touch with them all the time or not and they're suffering for any reason it's involuntary you want to convey condolences or sadness or let someone know you're thinking about them. Reporter: Despite the laughs and hugs over the years cattrall telling piers Morgan the women were never friends. We've never been friends. We've been colleagues. In some ways that's a healthy place to be. Reporter: Cattrall's recent feud sparked over cattrall's decision against doing a third movie. It's not about more money or more scenes. It's about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter. That's a no from Kim cattrall. Sarah Jessica parker hinted at the idea they could still do another "Sex and the city" movie without her. Yikes. I know. We'll see. Thank you, Eva. Coming up some breaking news on

