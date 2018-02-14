Transcript for Lupita Nyong'o says 'Black Panther' director let actors put their voices into film

Our next guest is an academy award winner who is stunning the world in the brand-new blockbuster "Black panther." Please welcome Lupita nyong'o. You look so beautiful in all of your appearances. How are you? Good to see you. Thank you. Oh. Welcome, welcome. Welcome. Thank you. You know, we are so excited about this movie. We saw it last night and can't wait for everyone to see it. You have your own emoji now which is great and billboards everywhere. How was it for you to see yourself everywhere? It's wild. It's wild. And to be a part of this film that is already so beloved before it comes out, you know, there's a real hunger for it and I just can't wait for it to open and for people to finally get to see it because we made it with a lot of love and passion and it's been met with as much and I imagine even more when it comes out. Did you know right away when you were filming it it was going to be special? Yeah, I did. I didn't know how special, but I knew it was going to be special from the moment that Ryan walked me through the script he called me up and gave me like the pitch of the story and I was like, is this a marvel movie, because this is deep. This goes place, you know, and I was so in awe of his courage to tell such a bold story and to do so without -- without compromising on the wow factor, you know. So he really takes us on this incredible ride and leaves us with so much to think about. We left the theater last night with that in mind. We were like you're searching your mind. Some things were subtle but resonates. It's going to resonate with a lot of people and very relevant to what's going on right now but the reaction from people already who have seen the film and the way that they'll greet you on social media. We're seeing you doing that as well. And just the emotion of seeing how people who have seen it already are reacting. Yeah, it's been incredible. I mean, you know, my family just watched it in Kenya and so I'm getting all these text messages and people there who are feeling so great and this whaconda is becoming this universal nation. To see how a film can bring a world together. We have a new clip, exclusive. Let's show everybody right now. Sofia, good to see you. Well done. Thank you. Talk to me about it. We've been blessed to meet some of your cast mates. Seems like such a cohesive group. Yeah, we really like each other. We had really good chemistry and, you know, we are a group of actors who -- I admire all the actors in this film. All of us in different points in our careers. We have Angela Bassett and forest and newbyes like Daniel kaluuya and Latisha Wright and it was just so much fun to be working on a project we all felt was ours and there was a way in which Ryan invited us to the creative table that we were able to put our voices in it and so when we watch it, we just feel the ownership. You know, it's ours and I thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody. We had such good chemistry. We -- we went out a lot together, you know, we did a lot of dancing. Yeah, and singing. And karaoke. Yep. We actually have a superfan who is on facetime and they have no idea you're here but they have a question for you. Paula Galloway, how are you? Hi, Michael Strahan. Why you talking to me? I know you're a superfan. Here, talk to the star. There you go. Hello. And you have a question. I love you, girl. You are amazing. Congratulations on the movie. Thank you. Okay, so I have a question. This is a little selfish but when you coming back to Broadway because I'm greedy but more importantly, you seen the social impact that representation has been giving us especially with this movie. And you have a different perspective than the rest of us do. What has it been like to see the impact on young kids who are so excited to see this movie, to be represented on the big screen? You know, I think we all see ourselves better when we can see ourselves in someone else and this film -- And this film is providing that to a whole new generation of people. I certainly didn't have this representation coming up and that's one of the things that drives me as an actress, you know, to tell stories about people that look like me and to think that I'm that image for, you know, kids coming up is such a blessing, it's such an honor and I just feel extremely, extremely fortunate to have this moment in this world and our kids can see this and it's not just -- it's definitely for the black kids out there that don't see themselves in superheroes but also the fact that I was able to identify with white superheroes all my life. I think it's a high time that the other thing comes around, you know, the opposite. Like, you know, so -- Paula, she'll be back to Broadway when she gets a break. Who knows when that will be. Paula, thank you for your question. Thank you. Nice to meet you. That was fun. And we got to say you put -- you hit it right on the head. This is not a movie about superhero from Africa. This is about powerful people and especially women, I mean the images of powerful women were so amazing to see last night. And you crushed it. You absolutely crushed it. Thank you. And "Black panther" is in thesers Friday. Make sure you check it out. You know, everybody in our audience, you're going to go home with tickets courtesy of imax to see it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.