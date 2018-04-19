Transcript for How Michael Strahan wakes up happy

You Al eone alway asks how you have sch energy in the morning around here. Ho do we do it? I'm sharing my sect on goodmorningamerica.c we're getting all ofnvolved.take a loo ??? got to wake up happy, people. Wake up happy. This is how we wake up, happy. Hose three words are very ecl to me because it's so importanatve morning starts the right way. Cruis I re. We about ck this of E coming in just in time for the party. And at my M cave I surround myth T this that make me ile. The perfect milk mustache. Ere happiness because did drk a lot ofk growing up. Milk does body good. One of the fun postersn this room, that one right there, we all thought we were in a band do you wake up happy? D responded. This group in michiganegins th day with a dance. For Kim, it's with her dog. They help me to make uppy every day. Reporter: Amichele, who starts her morningsith a little baby talk. How youdoing?laughter ] I love it. Love it. Love that. And I LE THA everybody has a different way to put them in a od to mak it tir day. We love to see how Y out there, everybody starts their INGs withus send us a video of your favorite morning routine on our new yes, and we may feature you in our new dly "Gma" newsletter or right here he shows well. Never know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.