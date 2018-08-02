Transcript for Model shares details of alleged sexual misconduct by Guess co-founder

for a long time. Kate Upton going public with those allegations of sexual misconduct against guess co-founder Paul Marciano detailing an incident at a shoot. She says it crossed the line. ABC's linsey Davis is here with that story for us. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Paul Marciano denies the allegations that Upton made against him but now it's no longer he said/she said. Photographer Yu Tsai said he witnessed it and corroborated the details with ABC news saying I applaud and stand with Kate for giving voice to her experience and strength to others. She's the superstar model, "Sports illustrated" cover girl. Famous for her all-American looks. And marriage to baseball superstar Justin Verlander. But this morning uptkate Upton is speaking out about the abuse she was made to endure. According to Upton as an 18-year-old she suffered sexual misconduct at the hands of Paul Marciano, the co-founder of guess. Sensuality. Reporter: The iconic brand known for launching the careers of Anna Nicole Smith and Claudia Schiffer and Upton tells "Time" magazine that at a lingerie shoot Paul Marciano forcibly grabbed my breasts and starting feeling them. After I pushed him away he said, I'm making sure they're real and forcibly grabbed the back of my head so I could not move and started kissing my face and my neck. Added, I had two options to do everything I could to wiggle away own punch the CEO of guess so I decided to just wiggle away. The magazine reports that Upton said the next month she refused advances from the now 65-year-old telling "Time" as soon as I went up to my hotel room Paul started calling me asking to come up and see how my room is. I politely declined several times. After several denials I just turned off my phone and locked the door and tried to get some sleep. I was terrified. According to the article, the day after that incident Upton claims she was fired. Someone had called my agency to say I had gotten fat and would not be needed on set. Upton is quoted as saying I was devastated. Upton spoke out to TMZ about the frequent abuse of power in the modeling industry. What do you think should be done to keep people in positions of power from abusing that power? I think a lot of people around them know about it and need to speak out. Really? So think -- you're advising models to step out. Not model, the people around them. Reporter: She said the next year she was invited back for another guess project but Marciano's behavior changed drastically. He was outwardly rude and degrades the entire time. He said I was disgusting and started telling people how unprofessional I was by spreading rumors that I was drunk on set and partying every night which, of course, I wasn't. I was then told to leave because Paul said get that fat pig off my set. Marciano denied the claims to ABC news overnight calling them absolutely false and preposterous claiming I have never been alone with Kate Upton. I have never touched her inappropriately and adding I fully support the #metoo movement. At the same time I will not allow others to defame me. Upton says those experiences impacted her deeply. It took a huge toll on my confidence and self-worth. I wanted to quit modeling. I got through it because of the strong support of my family and close friends. Marciano also told ABC news he has pledged to guess and its board of directors my full support and cooperation with a fair and impartial investigation and I have complete confidence that the faceless allegations will prove the accusations against me are untruthful but that photographer is key because he's also substance yachting what Upton has said. Yes, he is and Kate Upton will be here exclusively on "Gma" tomorrow and we look forward to talking to her.

