Transcript for NFL star hailed as 'hero' for flagging school-shooting threat

And we are back now with the football star that is being called a hero off the feel. The W England patriots Julian Edelman helping stop a potential Hool shooting and gio Benitez is here. It all started with a comment on his Instagram page. Reporter: That'sright. A comment his Instagram and a very observant follower who sent aideleman a direct message. Watch closely. Police say Thi is exactly how people should respond to threats. Here's Edelman. Reporter: This morning Julia Edelman making a huge save off the field. Oh that's a catch. Reporter: After an Instagram followerlerted him to a sca threat on his account. Just minutes after the patriots wide receiver posted this photo on Instagram, one of I.d.leman's followers sent him this message. De, there is a K in your comment section says he's going to shoot up a school. I think shouldlert the authority. That's when aideleman who was in Texas called his assistant back in Boston, she found this frightening comment. I'm going to shoot my school up. Watch the news. Police investigated and found that the user who posted that message lives Michigan. Authories there speaking with us overnight. Members of the police department started following on the information. We located a 14-yold male. He was brought down to the police department, interviewed and made admissions to making th threat. Reporter: Police arrested the 14-year-old and srched his home. Inside the house police say they found two long rifles belonging to his mother. The boy' threat allegedly aimed at his own middle school. Exactly the kind of scenario that Wied Edelman and his assistant and were thinking about the soting in parkland, Florida that killed 17. We were happy it was forwarded to the police departnt. Reporter: Now Edelman tells ABC news he's grateful to the follower who sent H that direct mesge saying this individual's thoughtfulness and awareness may have helped avert another tragedy. And edelma also told us he's grateful for the quick action of law enforcement in both massachuses and Michigan his team is still trying to make contact with that hero follower. As for the 14ear-old, he's being held an crged with king a false report of a threat of terrorism and that could put him behind bar forp to four years. Wow. If you see something, you should say something. Edelman trying to track down th user that alerted him in the firstplace. He wants to send H are package. If you're out there send him another dm. Julian Edelman is looking for you. See, hear or read something, do something. Good lesson thanks. Coming up we have the

