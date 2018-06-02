Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman's allegations

More
The director called his 15-year battle with Thurman "heartbreaking" and speaks out about the crash on the set of "Kill Bill."
3:00 | 02/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman's allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52867995,"title":"Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman's allegations ","duration":"3:00","description":"The director called his 15-year battle with Thurman \"heartbreaking\" and speaks out about the crash on the set of \"Kill Bill.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/quentin-tarantino-responds-uma-thurmans-allegations-52867995","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.