Transcript for Rihanna slams Snapchat's offensive ad: 'Shame on you'

Woo he want to turn to Rihanna taking on Snapchat over an offensive ad on the app making light of domestic violence. Something Rihanna is a victim of. ABC's linsey Davis is here with more on this and, linsey, this is causing a lot of outrage understand fwli. Reporter: It is. Good morning. Snapchat is learning firsthand why singer Rihanna has been hailed queen of the internet internetleclapback. It's a response to a perceived criticism with a comeback and Rihanna is not mincing words and Snapchat is apologizing but is that enough? ??? singer Rihanna has a few choice words for Snapchat after the popular app featured an advertisement for a mobile video game called would you rather asking users if they would rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris brown. Many on social media accuse the ad of being tone deaf in light of the domestic violence incident in 2009 between Rihanna and her former boyfriend Chris brown. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna following a heated argument at a pre-grammy party. Among those who con sdemed the ad Chelsea Clinton who tweeted awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this. The would you rather ad was removed earlier this week. And while the game developers are not fill yalted with Snapchat, Snapchat released an apology saying, this advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service. We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again. The pop star is not buying it and posted this. Now, Snapchat, I know you already know you ain't my fav app out there. I'd love to call it ignorance but I know you ain't that dumg and went on to say, shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away. ??? Don't tell me you're sorry ??? Reporter: A flurry of posts followed with it fans saying they planned to quit the app including Joe Budden many saying Rihanna said to delete the Snapchat app so guess what I'm doing. They need to be more careful about the influence ads can have on young minds. It says this is acceptable and maybe even fun in I and that can certainly change attitudes and values as kids develop and get into their own romantic relationships is. Reporter: Just last month when kylie Jenner was unhappy about its new design and posted, so, does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore or is it just me. This is so sad, Snapchat's stock plummeted $1.3 billion. One person tweeted, y'all thought kylie killed Snapchat. But Rihanna dragged it to the grave. Rip. The death of Snapchat is unlikely. The app still boasts 187 million users, however, snap's stock dropped 5% in midday trading after Rihanna posted her discontent and Snapchat says it has a had is tri of working against domestic abuse. Kylie Jenner still uses Snapchat. We'll see if Rihanna does the same. A real head scratcher. Thanks, linsey. Want to go back to rob with more weather. Hey, Cecilia, with all this snow we have a specific way, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.