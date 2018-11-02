Transcript for Ron Claiborne steps up and takes the hot pepper challenge for ALS

auto glass. I'm happy and relieved the commercial break is over. Adrienne was picking on me. Take it away. Don't start rumors, Dan. We want to start things off with an update on Ron's hot helper challenge. Ron was the only one who stepped up. I couldn't do it. Two, rob. That was the double fisted challenge. Rob Marciano joining us live on the phone. Thanks for calling on your day off. He is such a one upper. Why does everybody got to be a poker game with you? I see your one pepper and raise you two peppers. In your defense obviously no one else ate the peppers. Is that what I'm to understand? That's right. We all say to that, rob Marciano, put your money where your mouth is. Thank you. I know you guys are keeping your eye on the ball. It's all about the charity raising money for als. I know you're going to do your part and step up and donate to the charity. It's such a horrible disease. They need the money for research and to find a cure. Speaking of charity, Sam champion thank you for stepping up to help out while ginger is on maternity leave. Boy, you know what you're dealing with there. You've got the sympathy of America. Rob, we love you and America loves you and Sam. Have an enjoyable day off. Go back to sleep, man. Yeah, while we still work. This morning Victoria Beckham will be showing off for New York fashion week. She may be breaking hears of spice girl fans. She apparently does not want to be on stage as posh. She tells British "Vogue" no reunion tour. Beckham said it was great to get together and brain storm. It looks like she wants to focus on fashion. She's not saying they're not getting back together. They may make new Mo sick, but no tour. There may be projects. We don't know what that means. I can't believe I'm getted heated about this. Carry on. What? The guy who couldn't pronounce Kim cattrall's name. Well -- We're going to reward ourselves. A little chocolate covered strawberry. Valentine's day a few days away. Go do va's chef said chocolate makes you feel blissed and blessed. We are. This is what I want, what I really, really want. Well played. Ahead of the big day godiva is giving out chocolates in stores while supplies last. If you're not big into chocolate, but would rather have chicken. Hooters on Valentine's day is a shred your ex campaign. Bring in a photo of your ex girl or boyfriend or ex anything and you shred it in your paper shredder they give you ten bonus wing. Are paper shredders a thing at hooter's? I guess so. The last time you were there did you see a lot? I can't remember. Thanks. George's show is coming up

