Transcript for Behind the scenes at the Oscars

??? 24 karat magic ??? This I can get excited about. Counting down to the oscars tomorrow night. What's happening? Play-by-play coverage of the scene. That is a carpet and the color is red. Final touches. A worker working. And workers working and lots of celebrities, people who are part of some of the best movies of the years going to be walking up those steps. I'll be watching but kayna Whitworth, our friend in los Angeles, got the money ticket and went behind the scenes. Take a watch. Cool. Reporter: Before Hollywood's elite even enter the Dolby theatre they'll walk the red carpet. Underneath this plastic is 900 feet of red carpet. It's 33 feet wide and costs more than $24,000. After the big show it's on to the governors ball for a famest feast by Wolfgang puck. Always something different. Reporter: The all-star chef shipped in 300 pounds of miyazaki-wagu beef, considered the best in the world. Taste it. Okay. Wow, this is special, guys. Reporter: With a thousand pounds of chicken a fan favorite. The chicken pot pie and the chardonnay are to die for. Reporter: A couple of wines planning on pouring 2400 bottles. And don't forget the champagne, 700 magnum bottles designed with the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood. We'll be pouring around 12,000 flutes. I know it sounds a lot but actually it's a lot of guests. Pop, pop, pop goes the piper that night. Reporter: And for dessert, 30 pounds of 24 karat gold dust will partially cover those famous chocolate oscars. When we unmold them you have to be careful about the ankles because it's so thin and delicate they will crack. Reporter: For the first time ever in the U.S., 150 pounds worth of a new way for winners to enjoy Hollywood's sweetest night. Come up with a new kind of chocolate which is ruby so the extraction process just keep the color purple, pinkish and tastes almost like a berry. Reporter: For "Good morning America," kayna Whitworth, ABC news, Los Angeles. We got our answer. About the ruby chocolate. Yes. I want them to ship us the ruby chocolate. Paula is out there. She'll be there too. Can we get a delivery. I think we can get a Paula Faris delivery. Which is even better. ABC's coverage of the oscars starts tomorrow at 1:00 eastern. We're going heavy on this thing with countdowns to the oscars hosted by the aforementioned Paula Faris, Chris Connelly and at 4:30 live on Facebook, then it's oscars opening ceremony live from the red carpet at 6:30 eastern and the oscars itself starts at 8:00 eastern, a half hour earlier. Write that down and complete wrap-up Monday on "Gma" so going light on this. You're saying the oscars are tomorrow? Yes. That's got whittled down with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.