Transcript for Tina Turner bio-musical comes to London

??? You're sim the best ??? She is simply the best. That is tinaurr a weegin with a rare public appnce by the one and only 78r-old music legend who took to T stage I London Tuesday nig at the Ong of the B musical "Tina" wch details her turbult, triumphant 50-year carend told the audience th show is P that it is Ible to turn poison into medicine. She also tweeted tos that she has loved wor on create the show for over T years, which, by way has been described as move, euphoric and totally mesmerizg. Yes. I'm soking forward to it. It's in londoight N cross fi T it will B re. Someday we'll seet her O the great white way. I love her C. That's how I got happy this mog. I D Tina on in the dressing room. Next up, more Tina. Attention, gladiators -- No, no, no. Hold hand for this one. . Onight is the nigh it is, in fact, the final epode of "Scandal." I kn I H N missed an episode. I love the show. Gladiato our friend Kerry washin has given us an exclusive sneak peek. I'd like to think it was jus for me but it really is for you. Roll the Good morning, Erica. Check out exclu clip from our series finale. Y it.tunen. Mwah. Funny hh I spent trying to make all right moves, being afr of making a make, afraid to just be here with you. Yes! Oh, no. No. H. Did you see that? They were Yes. I sawmething. I saw something happener could be. Things are H upon for milliand ma we will find out and see what other surprises Shonda has in store for usause you know she do oh."scandal," tries finale airs at 10:00, 9:00 central. I literal hears in eyes. I goto cool R down. Nelly, yeah, we do on website. We do havehe entire sneakkat Kerry was soice T ve. There's more, check it ou where are you watching, my Hou Y Let's do it. White hat, wine, popcorn. More wine. Theninally I got to share with you, oh, my gosh, our executiveducer shothis to me. The P, if you will, of the vio ga. Has anybody H of fort? So a chi who plays this nothing can tear them away except a tornado. Nah.ases roareough North Carolina on Sunday night everyone runni shelter, this boy too busy for that I was sitting at home playing fortnite and I hear a bump of look O the window and I STA S the roo come off the houses in front of me but then I sit BAC down becae I only got a couple people lt in my game. I was going to try to finish the me No, no, no. Houston, we have able. Got in trouble F fortnite the other day. Ha D you . Y girls started to pick it upnd I sai boy, I thought that wasoy thing. Oh! I . I ow I gotten T two that one. I'm not going to say ytng. I'll be like this. [ Laughter I wis I could -- O did they I Wil ss interview by the way Anton goes E further. He goes to say tt the storm goworse but it wasn't until that the pow went O that he stopped ING becau H had to. We want T twxii 1 for that veo and this public service announcement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.