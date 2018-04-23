110-year-old woman shares what she's most looking forward to

Apr 23, 2018, 4:32 AM ET
PHOTO: Birthday girl Avicia Thorpe celebrated her 110th birthday on April 16, 2018 in Danville, Va.Courtesy Stratford Rehabilitation Center
Birthday girl Avicia Thorpe celebrated her 110th birthday on April 16, 2018 in Danville, Va.

Avicia Thorpe is a "star" in her community.

The former educator, who began teaching in segregated Virginia schools in 1933, celebrated her 110th birthday on April 16 to much fanfare.

Along with her fellow residents of Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Virginia, Danville Mayor John Gilstrap and Vice Mayor Alonzo Jones attended the celebration along with her family and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters, activities director Kim Holley told ABC News.

PHOTO: Danville Mayor John Gilstrap and Vice Mayor Alonzo Jones flank Avicia Thorpe at her birthday party inside the Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.Courtesy Stratford Rehabilitation Center
Danville Mayor John Gilstrap and Vice Mayor Alonzo Jones flank Avicia Thorpe at her birthday party inside the Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.

In between writing poems, some of which she read at her birthday party, Thorpe has learned a lot in her long life. And in fact, the former pastor's wife said she indeed believes in a heaven.

"I'm ready at any time when the Lord is ready to call me home," Thorpe told ABC News when asked what she's most looking forward to in this new decade of life.

PHOTO: A banner hangs for Avicia Thorpes 110th birthday party in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.Courtesy Stratford Rehabilitation Center
A banner hangs for Avicia Thorpe's 110th birthday party in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.

101-Year-Old Woman Playing in the Snow Is Absolutely Delightful

103-Year-Old Twins Die Within Weeks of Each Other

"God has placed me here for a purpose and my purpose has been accomplished," she continued. "I’m still trusting in his divine guidance, but I'm ready anytime."

PHOTO: Stratford Activities Director Kim Holley and Director of Nursing Karen Baise flank Avicia Thorpe while posing for a photo at her birthday celebration in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.Courtesy Stratford Rehabilitation Center
Stratford Activities Director Kim Holley and Director of Nursing Karen Baise flank Avicia Thorpe while posing for a photo at her birthday celebration in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.

Thorpe, who taught high school English for 33 years before retiring, said that if she can help someone then "I shall not be in vain."

"I’ve seen and heard from people, and strangers, and my former students -- I stopped teaching 50 years ago and I still hear from my former students -- so I feel that I have accomplished that goal," she said.

PHOTO: A memory book and roses are set out at Avicia Thorpes birthday party inside the Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.Courtesy Stratford Rehabilitation Center
A memory book and roses are set out at Avicia Thorpe's birthday party inside the Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Va., April 16, 2018.

When asked the secret to living a long life, Thorpe said she's "just been careful" about what she eats and drinks. But she mostly credits her faith.

"Always trust in God. He should always be number one," she said.

Comments